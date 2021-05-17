Studies provide insights into SARS-CoV-2 immunity among dialysis recipients

Disclosure:
Goupil et al. Have not reported disclosure of relevant financial information. Healio Primary Care was unable to confirm disclosure of relevant financial information for Anand and his colleagues at the time of issuance.
Add topics to email alerts
Receive an email when a new article is posted
Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted ..
The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected]..
Despite weakened immunity Received dialysis Data from samples from US dialysis facilities showed that receptor-binding domain IgG antibody levels persisted for at least 6 months after SARS-CoV-2 infection.
In a second Canadian study, a single dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine was “humoral immunity” in most dialysis recipients who were not pre-infected with SARS-CoV-2, even after “long-term observation.” The response could not be elicited. ” This study also showed a delayed response in patients previously infected with SARS-CoV-2.
“Really benchmark”
In the first study Shuchi Anand, MD, MS, The director of the Tubular Interstitial Kidney Disease Center at Stanford University and colleagues collaborated on the SARS-CoV-2 antibody in July 2020 to assess the persistence of the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD). We prospectively reviewed plasma from 2,215 dialysis recipients who were positive for. ) IgG for 6 months or more.
“At this time, this type of work is a true benchmark for assessing response to vaccination, for example, the protection that patients may have received after vaccination compared to people with natural infections. It helps clinicians make decisions, “Anand told Healio Primary Care.
Anand and colleagues reported in Annual report of internal medicine 93% of patients showed an assay-detectable response (IgG index value of 1) during a 6-month follow-up period. Of the 1,323 (60%) participants who had high index values (IgG 10) in July 2020, 76% continued to have high index values in December 2020.
Overall, researchers noted a “slow and continuous decline” in patient-adjusted median index values, starting at 21 in July 2020 and reaching 13 in December 2020 ().P <.001). The patient's age, gender, racial / ethnicity, and diabetic status did not affect the pathway of his or her response. Patients who did not reach a detectable response in the assay were Caucasian, 18-44 years, or 80 years or older and tended to be less likely to have diabetes and hypoalbuminemia.
“I was surprised to see that most patients maintain their antibodies after a natural infection,” Anand said.
“One of the reasons for our discovery may be that this population has comorbidities, but we are studying them after being exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and surviving the infection. , Their health is better than the most sick Patients undergoing dialysis “ Anand said. “Another reason may be data suggesting that people with symptomatological or severe infections have a stronger antibody response.”
Researchers are currently investigating the response of dialysis recipients to COVID-19 vaccination.
“We expect to see a measurable antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 in the majority of people undergoing dialysis, which is the death and other complications of COVID-19 in our population. This means that the risk is low, “says Anand. “If hospitalized with COVID-19, this would be a great public health outcome, as patients undergoing dialysis have the highest risk of death.”
Vaccine efficacy “uncertainty” in dialysis recipients
In the second study, Remi Gupil, MD, MSc, A nephrologist and colleague at Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal in Canada reported that the efficacy of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine in patients undergoing hemodialysis was “still uncertain.”
The researchers found that 154 dialysis recipients (135 did not previously have SARS-CoV-2 infection) and 40 health care worker controls (half previously had SARS-CoV-2 infection). The Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was analyzed before and after the first dose of continuous plasma from). They also evaluated convalescent plasma from 16 dialysis recipients who survived COVID-19.
“We tried to determine if it was a short-term antibody response after a single dose. [Pfizer-BioNTech] The mRNA vaccine is comparable between patients undergoing hemodialysis and healthy individuals, and how this compares to the antibody response of patients undergoing hemodialysis who survived the natural infection of SARS-CoV-2. Will it be done? “Goupil et al. Wrote. Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Researchers found that in patients who were not previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, 57% (95% CI, 47-65) and 5% (95% CI, 1-23) controls of dialysis recipients. According to Goupil et al., Patients whose anti-RBD levels were not detected by week 4 had no detectable levels by week 8.
Among patients previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, median anti-RBD IgG levels at week 8 of dialysis recipients were comparable to controls at week 3 (P = 0.3) and convalescent plasma from dialysis recipients recovered from COVID-19 (= 0.3)P = 0.8).
Based on their results, the researchers recommended prioritizing dialysis recipients for a second dose of the Pfizer / BioNtech vaccine within the recommended 3-week interval. The effectiveness is known. ”
The limitation of the study by Anand and colleagues is the lack of correlation with symptomatological infections, and due to the timing of the study, it is not possible to conclude much about protection from reinfection with escape variants, which is more common today. .. That said, the results may provide some evidence of the endurance of protective antibodies at 6 months against wild-type infections in older, more prone to comorbidities.
In a second study, Goupil et al. Write that a single dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is unlikely to provide antibody-mediated protection for dialysis patients. Due to the vulnerability of this population, it should be prioritized to receive a second vaccination, and the responsiveness and endurance of this vaccine in that population should be tentatively used with mitigation strategies to protect these patients. Further research on sex is needed.
Paul Komenda, MD, FRCPC, MHA
Chief Medical Officer of Quanta Dialysis Technologies Associate Professor, University of Manitoba School of Medicine Seven Oaks General Hospital Home Dialysis Program Medical Director
Disclosure: Komenda has not reported disclosure of relevant financial information.
Add topics to email alerts
Receive an email when a new article is posted
Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted ..
The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected]..
COVID-19 Resource Center
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos