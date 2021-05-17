Dr. Forch testifies that only “a little over half” of NIH employees are vaccinated.





At the hearing last week US Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) Burned Dr. Anthony Fauci on “feature acquisition research” related to the COVID-19 virus, Another fairly spectacular exchange took place, but was not widely reported. What are the details? Ranking member Richard Burr (RN.C.) tells Fouch towards the end of a nearly three-hour hearing last Tuesday in front of the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Commission. We asked what percentage of the employees of the National Institutes of Health. Health is receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. “What percentage of your laboratory employees are … vaccinated?” Bali asked. Fauci replied, “Senator, I’m not 100% sure, but I think it’s probably a little more than half, probably about 60%.” Burr asked the same question to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. Marks replied, “I don’t know the exact number, but it’s probably in the same range. Some people were vaccinated at our facility and others were vaccinated outside the facility.” Walensky told Burr at the CDC, “We encourage employees to be vaccinated. We hold city halls and educational seminars … Staff have the option to report vaccination status, but as you know. , We don’t know because the federal government doesn’t require it. “ Uh ah So the bar gently scolded the trio sitting in front of him: “Listen, you’re the face of why people should be vaccinated, and know and promote numbers, percentages and confidence. Bring and give … for generations, a child who has been asked to vaccinate his child before going to school? And even within our health care agency, give it to people. The fact that we can’t demand … we have to make difficult decisions. “ The bar immediately warned Fauci, Marks and Warensky. “If you get the last mile coverage, you have to start expressing that you’re trying to do what you’re looking for in the American people.”

anything else? The moment of critical Q & A came from a statement that grabbed a recent headline from people in the spotlight. Declared that unvaccinated people should be shunned.. Earlier this month, Sunny Hostin of The View broke into Americans who said they should “avoid” the COVID-19 vaccine and showed that they wouldn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine. Co-hosts are especially “white evangelicals” and “Republicans.” “Looking at unvaccinated people-because they are a quarter of unvaccinated Americans-white evangelicals: 45% say they are not vaccinated … Pew Research … almost 50% of Republicans refuse to vaccinate. ” “Therefore, for these particular groups, we do not reach herd immunity.” “So we need to avoid those who refuse vaccination,” she added. A few days before the removal of Hostin’s national broadcast, USA Today published an editorial by a former Justice Department prosecutor on the far left.It’s time to start avoiding “vaccine repellent”.They are blocking COVID herd immunity.. “ “Companies need to make vaccination a requirement for employment,” said Michael J. Stern. “Things also need to be personal. People need to be friends to attend barbecues and birthday parties that they host. Must request vaccinations. Friends should not spread friends. Corona virus. “ I wonder if Hostin or Stern poisons the faces of Fauci, Marks, and Walensky, or before employees who have not yet been vaccinated with the NIH, CDC, or FDA.

