Health
Models forecast COVID-19 in sharp retreat in Minnesota
Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend.
The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in the state, and a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota from a peak of 699 on April 14 to 423 on Sunday.
The models forecast a decline to what will likely be a stable level of transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19, rather than an end to the pandemic, said Dr. Sean Dowdy, Mayo’s deputy chief value officer and a co-creator of the health system’s model.
“We have spent too much time discussing the extreme ends of the spectrum — a massive surge that overwhelms our medical system vs. herd immunity and disappearance of the virus,” Dowdy said. “In all likelihood our future will be somewhere in between, where serious disease is uncommon enough that our hospitals will continue to function safely … but herd immunity will not be achieved.”
Other positive forecasts for Minnesota come from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Washington state and the federal Ensemble model that aggregates predictions from more than 20 different national COVID-19 models.
State health officials have characterized the latest pandemic wave as a race between COVID-19 vaccinations and the spread of more infectious SARS-CoV-2 variants.
Vaccination progress has slowed, but the state on Monday reported that more than 2.7 million people have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and that more than 2.3 million of them have completed the one- or two-dose series. Nearly 62% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least a first shot — with the Pfizer version of the vaccine being offered last week for the first time to people 12 to 15.
The state on Monday reported no COVID-19 deaths and 589 more infections identified through testing — lowering the seven-day average of daily reported infections to 866. Minnesota’s totals in the pandemic are 7,296 deaths and 595,016 known infections.
State health officials last week said they will be closely watching for the impact that any reduction in prevention strategies has on the variant vs. vaccine race.
Gov. Tim Walz ended the state’s public indoor mask mandate late last week, though some municipalities and businesses still require that masks be worn to reduce risks of viral transmission. Target removed its mask requirement on Monday while signs at the Mall of America only strongly encourage that they be worn.
Local mask-wearing ordinances are in effect in Minneapolis and St. Paul, where local public health leaders said they are needed to reduce viral transmission and protect people who have yet to be vaccinated. Equity data shows vaccination rates lagging in some ZIP codes that have higher poverty rates or more minority groups at elevated risk of severe COVID-19 illness.
Test positivity rates for COVID-19 are lower in Minneapolis and St. Paul than in the state overall, said Kathy Hedin, director of St. Paul-Ramsey Public Health. “We do feel that is because of the amount of people that are wearing masks in our cities and it does play a role in helping to keep people safe, in helping to keep COVID rates down. Until we can get that vaccination rate higher, one of the ways to help keep people safe is to keep a mask on.”
Hedin on Tuesday morning will address the Ramsey County Board regarding the existing mask requirement inside county-owned facilities. Leaders of the St. Paul-Ramsey, Hennepin County and Minneapolis public health agencies are discussing common standards to use regarding vaccination equity targets and when to change the mask guidance in the two cities.
Masks and other strategies such as social distancing and staying home when sick have also severely curtailed seasonal influenza. Minnesota has reported 38 flu-related hospitalizations and five deaths so far for the 2020-2021 season — compared with 4,022 hospitalizations and 197 deaths in the 2019-2020 flu season.
The state is scheduled to remove remaining indoor capacity caps and social distancing requirements on restaurants and entertainment venues on May 28 before the Memorial Day weekend.
The latest weekly summary of social COVID-19 outbreaks in Minnesota showed a total of 326 outbreaks in bars and restaurants so far this year. Outbreaks in these settings are defined as seven people from different households having positive COVID-19 tests and only visiting the same bar or restaurant in the past month.
While there can be a time lag in the identification of group outbreaks, the numbers appear to be declining. The number of bar/restaurant outbreaks peaked this year at 50 in the seven-day period ending April 10, but declined to 22 identified so far in the week ending May 8.
Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744
rn//Load jQuery library using plain JavaScriptrn(function(){rn var newscript = document.createElement(‘script’);rn newscript.type=”text/javascript”;rn newscript.async = true;rn newscript.src=”https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.1.0.min.js”;rn (document.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0]||document.getElementsByTagName(‘body’)[0]).appendChild(newscript);rnvar newscript2 = document.createElement(‘script’);rn newscript2.type=”text/javascript”;rn newscript2.async = true;rn newscript2.src=”https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/js-cookie/2.1.3/js.cookie.min.js”;rn (document.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0]||document.getElementsByTagName(‘body’)[0]).appendChild(newscript2);rn})();rn/********TEST CODE for METER SNOW PLOW ANALYTiCS*******************/rnvar meter = {};rn$(document).ready(function(){rn // console.log(“this loads well”);rn $(‘.js-optimizely-click-goal’).click(function(){rn // console.log(this);rn meter[‘type’] = $(“input[name=”offer”]”).val();rn if(meter[‘type’] = 131){meter[‘type’] = “Premium Digital Access”;}rn else if(meter[‘type’] = 130){meter[‘type’] = “Sunday Print + Digital”;}rn else if(meter[‘type’] = 129){meter[‘type’] = “7-Day Print + Digital”;}rn else if(meter[‘type’] = 128){meter[‘type’] = “Sunday Print”;}rn meter[‘date’] = new Date().toLocaleString();rn // console.log(meter[‘type’]);rn // console.log(meter[‘date’]);rn var json_meter_cookie = JSON.stringify(meter);rn Cookies.set(‘meter_sign_up’, json_meter_cookie); rn rn });rn});rn/************************************************************************/rn // FACEBOOK TRACKING PIXEL #1rn !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)rn {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?rn n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};rn if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;rn n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;rn t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];rn s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,rn ‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);rn fbq(‘init’, ‘590074241155998’); rn fbq(‘track’, ‘ViewContent’);rn rnrn{% endblock %}”},”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/limit-signup-optimizely/start”},{“id”:”limit-signup”,”count”:12,”action”:”ignore”,”mute”:true,”action_config”:{“template”:”{% extends “grid” %}rnrn{% block heading_text %}Youu2019ve read your 10 free articles for this 30 day period. Sign up now for local coverage you wonu2019t find anywhere else, special sections and your favorite columnists. StarTribune puts Minnesota and the world right at your fingertips. {% endblock %}rnrn{% block last %}rn{{ parent() }}rn{# limit Krux pixel from https://www.squishlist.com/strib/customshop/328/ #}rnrnrn{% endblock %}”},”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/limit-signup/start”},{“id”:”meter-desktop-331″,”count”:10,”action”:”ignore”,”mute”:false,”action_config”:false,”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/meter-desktop-331/start”},{“id”:”PDA991499opt”,”count”:9,”action”:”ignore”,”mute”:true,”action_config”:false,”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/PDA991499opt/start”},{“id”:”limit”,”count”:8,”action”:”inject”,”mute”:false,”action_config”:{“template”:”
rnrnrnrn
rn”},”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/limit/start”},{“id”:”nag”,”count”:7,”action”:”lightbox”,”mute”:true,”action_config”:{“height”:null,”width”:”630px”,”redirect_on_close”:null,”template”:”{% extends “shell” %}rnrn{% block substyles %}rn
rn{% endblock %}rnrn{% block page %}rn{#rnrn{{ limit – count – 1 }}rnrn{{ form.flow_form_open({nextAction: ‘firstSlide’}, null, null, ‘_top’) }}rn {{ form.btn(‘Save Now’) }}rn{{ form.flow_form_close() }}rnrn
rn {{ form.login }}rn {{ form.flow_form_close() }}rn
rnrnrnu2022 rnrnrnrn#}rn
You have {{ limit – count – 1 }} articles left
rn
rn rn u00a0u00a0u2022u00a0u00a0rn rn
rn
rn
rn {{ form.login }}rn {{ form.flow_form_close() }}rn
rn rn
Over 70% off!
rn
rn
rn
99u00a2 for first 4 weeks
rn {{ form.flow_form_open({nextAction: ‘firstSlide’}, null, null, ‘_top’) }}rn {{ form.button(‘Save Now’, ‘btn nag-btn’) }}rn {{ form.flow_form_close() }}rn
rn
rn{% endblock %}rnrn{% block last %}rn{{ parent() }}rnrn{% endblock %}”},”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/nag/start”},{“id”:”x”,”count”:4,”action”:”ignore”,”mute”:true,”action_config”:false,”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/x/start”},{“id”:”multi-start”,”count”:3,”action”:”fly_in”,”mute”:true,”action_config”:{“location”:”bottom_left”,”slide_direction”:”bottom”,”group_id”:null,”display_delay”:”0″,”collapse_delay”:”10″,”template”:”
rn
“},”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/multi-start/start”}]};
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]