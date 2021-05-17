Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Effective Against Indian Subspecies: Research





Fact files for SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern or interest, including B.1.617, which is widely distributed in India.

According to a new study conducted by US scientists, the Pfizer vaccine and the model nacovid vaccine should remain highly effective against the two first coronavirus variants identified in India. Lab-based studies are considered preliminary as they have been conducted by NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Langone Center and have not yet been published in peer-reviewed journals. “What we found was vaccineAntibodies are a bit weak against mutants, but not enough for us to think that they have a significant impact on the vaccine’s defense capabilities, “senior author Nathaniel” Ned “Landau told AFP on Monday. Researchers first took blood from people who were predominant in the United States and were vaccinated with either of the two shots given to more than 150 million Americans. The lab then exposed these samples to engineered pseudoviral particles containing mutations in the “spike” region of coronavirus specific to either the B.1.617 or B.1.618 variant first discovered in India. I did. Finally, the mixture was exposed to what was grown in the laboratory. cell, See how many people will be infected. The genetically engineered pseudoviral particles contained an enzyme called luciferase, which fireflies use to shed light. When added to the pseudovirus, the number of infected cells can be determined based on light measurements. Overall, in the case of B.1.617, they found that the amount of neutralizing antibody was reduced by almost a quarter. It is a Y-shaped protein produced by the immune system to prevent pathogens from entering cells. In the case of B.1.618, the reduction was about three times. “In other words, some antibodies have stopped working against mutants, but there are still many. antibody It works for variants, “says Landau. “It’s enough to do the work we believe the vaccine is very defensive,” he added. However, this type of lab study cannot predict what the actual effectiveness will look like. This should be investigated through other investigations. Coronavirus is known to latch on specific receptors on Human cells Called ACE2, it is used to force an entry. Landau’s team has shown that Indian variants, like other variant of concern, can bind more strongly to this receptor. This may be related to the higher transmission rate compared to the original strain. “Our results give us confidence that the current vaccine provides protection against the mutants identified so far,” the team concluded. However, they do not rule out the possibility of new mutants becoming more resistant to the vaccine, emphasizing the importance of widespread vaccination at the global level. How long will protection from the COVID-19 vaccine last? © 2021 AFP Quote: Pfizer, a moderna vaccine effective against Indian variants: Study (May 17, 2021) https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-pfizer-moderna-vaccines-effective-indian. Obtained May 17, 2021 from html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

