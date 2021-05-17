Dr. Chris of the BBC suffers from erectile dysfunction and anxiety after eating a processed food diet

BBC doctor Chris van Tulleken was piled up on stone 28 days after switching to an 80% super-processed diet. This was a shocking experiment that proved to be associated with a surge in obesity.

Operation Ouch Star, who ate what one in five adults in the UK is currently consuming permanently, lacks research on what UPF with additives and chemicals is doing to children What you are doing is called a “scandal.”

His experiments, currently used in clinical studies, show a clear link between processed foods and rapid weight gain.

He presents the findings in a new BBC 1 documentary that examines the effects on children, and thanks to a strong food maker, there is little research on this subject, he says.

They work hard on proposed government measures that may put off consumers, and hurt their interests.







(Image: BBC / Tim Moses)



“Scandals are a regulatory failure,” he says. “The food we eat is made by only 10 companies, no matter what we eat.

“And those companies are very strong, working to revise nutrition guidelines, joining advisory boards and funding all nutrition sciences.”

Dr. Chris, who has two young children, found that many of these foods add substances that give them “binge eating” and make the human brain more aggressively hungry. This leads to overeating. He says the real problem isn’t the ingredients, but the ones that are added during the process.

“We are worried about salt, trans fats and sugar. In the meantime, this is staring at us in the face of highly designed foods. Food companies can grow and make money. It is designed to promote binge eating, as the only way is to sell more food.

“We have enough food, so they have to eat us too much.”







(Image: BBC / Little Gem)



Dr. Chris says he felt terrible after eating fast food, microwave oven meals, and other super-processed foods for a month. “I turned about 10 years old in 4 weeks. I just developed a mountain, no libido, erectile dysfunction, widening waistline, extreme anxiety, misery, insomnia, heartburn.. Immediately after I stopped dieting, I felt better.

“What this does to my 42-year-old brain is what it does to the brains of children who eat 60%, 70%, 80% of this from birth to adulthood and throughout their lives. And I don’t know, and that’s an amazing thing we don’t know.

“We know more about the moon than what UPF does to children’s brains.”

The childhood obesity rate has increased 10-fold in 50 years worldwide. In the UK, 21% of children live obese when they graduate from primary school. This is the highest percentage ever.

Time-hungry parents often give their children more UPF than they think.

“Basically, it’s summarized in a plastic pack that contains ingredients that are very unlikely to be in the kitchen,” explains Dr. Chris. “Most of us don’t have xanthan gum, soy lecithin, maltodextrin, barley malt extract, or MSG.”





The largest TV articles arrive directly in your inbox, so read them first. Miller’s TV newsletter brings you the latest headlines of the best shows, articles about your favorite characters, and all the inside tracks of our team. Sign up for our newsletter and don’t miss a moment Here..

Even baby food is super-processed and designed to make you want more tater tots.

“We’re all immersed in something like this, so we’re all pushing the rocks uphill,” he sighs. “I don’t want to ban it-but I want it to be regulated, I want a warning, I want better food to be available cheaply.”

He wants to start by admitting that the UPF is the cause of the current obesity pandemic, admit to the government that it will cost billions of dollars in the NHS, and introduce strict regulations. “We need to stop selling super-processed foods to children.”

* What are we giving our children? BBC1, May 27, 9 pm

Do you have a story to sell?Please contact with us [email protected] Alternatively, please call us directly at 0207 2933033.