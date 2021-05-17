Connect with us

Health

Dr. Chris of the BBC suffers from erectile dysfunction and anxiety after eating a processed food diet

Avatar

Published

5 mins ago

on

By


BBC doctor Chris van Tulleken was piled up on stone 28 days after switching to an 80% super-processed diet. This was a shocking experiment that proved to be associated with a surge in obesity.

Operation Ouch Star, who ate what one in five adults in the UK is currently consuming permanently, lacks research on what UPF with additives and chemicals is doing to children What you are doing is called a “scandal.”

His experiments, currently used in clinical studies, show a clear link between processed foods and rapid weight gain.

He presents the findings in a new BBC 1 documentary that examines the effects on children, and thanks to a strong food maker, there is little research on this subject, he says.

They work hard on proposed government measures that may put off consumers, and hurt their interests.



Dr. Chris Van Thuleken ate a month of processed food for a BBC documentary
Dr. Chris Van Thuleken ate a month of processed food for a BBC documentary
(Image: BBC / Tim Moses)

“Scandals are a regulatory failure,” he says. “The food we eat is made by only 10 companies, no matter what we eat.

“And those companies are very strong, working to revise nutrition guidelines, joining advisory boards and funding all nutrition sciences.”

Dr. Chris, who has two young children, found that many of these foods add substances that give them “binge eating” and make the human brain more aggressively hungry. This leads to overeating. He says the real problem isn’t the ingredients, but the ones that are added during the process.

“We are worried about salt, trans fats and sugar. In the meantime, this is staring at us in the face of highly designed foods. Food companies can grow and make money. It is designed to promote binge eating, as the only way is to sell more food.

“We have enough food, so they have to eat us too much.”



Dr. Chris van Tuleken (R) and his younger brother Dr. Zand van Tuleken
Dr. Chris van Tuleken (R) and his younger brother Dr. Zand van Tuleken
(Image: BBC / Little Gem)

Dr. Chris says he felt terrible after eating fast food, microwave oven meals, and other super-processed foods for a month. “I turned about 10 years old in 4 weeks. I just developed a mountain, no libido, erectile dysfunction, widening waistline, extreme anxiety, misery, insomnia, heartburn.. Immediately after I stopped dieting, I felt better.

“What this does to my 42-year-old brain is what it does to the brains of children who eat 60%, 70%, 80% of this from birth to adulthood and throughout their lives. And I don’t know, and that’s an amazing thing we don’t know.

“We know more about the moon than what UPF does to children’s brains.”

The childhood obesity rate has increased 10-fold in 50 years worldwide. In the UK, 21% of children live obese when they graduate from primary school. This is the highest percentage ever.

Time-hungry parents often give their children more UPF than they think.

“Basically, it’s summarized in a plastic pack that contains ingredients that are very unlikely to be in the kitchen,” explains Dr. Chris. “Most of us don’t have xanthan gum, soy lecithin, maltodextrin, barley malt extract, or MSG.”



Steve Arnot

The largest TV articles arrive directly in your inbox, so read them first.

Miller’s TV newsletter brings you the latest headlines of the best shows, articles about your favorite characters, and all the inside tracks of our team.

Sign up for our newsletter and don’t miss a moment Here..

Even baby food is super-processed and designed to make you want more tater tots.

“We’re all immersed in something like this, so we’re all pushing the rocks uphill,” he sighs. “I don’t want to ban it-but I want it to be regulated, I want a warning, I want better food to be available cheaply.”

He wants to start by admitting that the UPF is the cause of the current obesity pandemic, admit to the government that it will cost billions of dollars in the NHS, and introduce strict regulations. “We need to stop selling super-processed foods to children.”

* What are we giving our children? BBC1, May 27, 9 pm

Do you have a story to sell?Please contact with us [email protected] Alternatively, please call us directly at 0207 2933033.

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: