“Most” of adolescents controlling COVID-19 in Utah, doctors say

According to pediatric infectious disease experts, adolescents will be vaccinated against COVID-19, helping to curb the spread of fatal illnesses in Utah, the least populated state in the United States. It can “play a big role”.

However, Dr. Andrew Pavia, director of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Utah and director of epidemiology at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, also warned that the coronavirus pandemic has not yet been suppressed.

“We like to see everything as either good or bad. The news went from darkness and ruin to” the pandemic is over. ” Well, it’s not over. We are moving in the right direction. There are many advances, “he said. In addition, there are still risks associated with the virus that can be avoided by vaccination of as many people as possible.

Given that nearly 30% of Utah’s population is under the age of 18, doctors mean that “a significant portion of children” need to be vaccinated in the state to control a pandemic. However, the spread can be stopped completely.

“Young people will play a big role in that,” Pavia told reporters at a virtual press conference, calling for a decision last week to allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to use the Pfizer vaccine in 12 to 15 years. .. “It’s one of the best news we’ve got since the first vaccination last November.”

The news comes from the Utah Department of Health reporting 164 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Monday and one additional death from the virus. A man in Utah County was over 85 years old and lived in a long-term care facility at the time. death.

The State Department of Health reported that the total dose of vaccine in Utah was 2,411,343 times, an increase of 3,492 times per day. Just under 35% of Utah’s population and 43.1% of the population over the age of 12 are considered to be fully vaccinated. In other words, two weeks have passed since the last dose.

Pavia has given Utah a “gentlemanly B-minus” grade of vaccination compared to other states.

“We’re doing a pretty good job, but don’t assume we’re one of the best states out there,” he said, and the way states deploy vaccines is “very. Thoughtful and very good. “Including Currently, mass vaccination sites that are being reduced with priority given to mobile clinics and clinics.

“We are now at the stage where we have to reach out to many people who are more difficult to get vaccinated,” said the doctor. Hesitate about the shot, Something that might become more prominent among adolescent parents.

According to Pavia, about one-third of parents want their adolescents to be vaccinated, while 20% oppose the shooting and the rest die prematurely, according to a survey. He said parents should talk to their children and allow them to help make decisions.

According to Pavia, informal surveys show teens are more enthusiastic than their parents.

“I wasn’t surprised at all about it. I think parents may hate risk. Children fully understand that it makes them get their lives done, which is why they are in the community. I’ll do it for that too, “he said. With new advice from the CDC, doctors said other vaccinations could be given at the same time as the COVID-19 shot.

Over 18% of Utahns 12-18 have been vaccinated at least once and 10% have been fully vaccinated. Pfizer, which requires a double dose, is the only vaccine approved for use in the United States between the ages of 12 and 16, while the approval of another double-dose vaccine, Moderna, has been recently announced positive. It may be done immediately after the test result.

A trial of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine in adolescents was withheld, Pavia said, while federal officials were investigating reports of rare blood clots in vaccinated adult women. The vaccine is allowed to be used, but even if the trial is resumed, it “may not be the best choice” for young women, he said.

He said the vaccine could be approved for children up to 6 years of age by early fall, followed by children up to 2 years of age at some point. For 6-month-old babies, federal approval is unlikely to come until sometime next year, he said.

In Utah, more than 400 children are hospitalized with COVID-19, at least Two people died of the virus, He said. Children are widely seen as having a low risk of serious illness, but “low does not mean that there is no risk,” Pavia said.

Some children, citing studies suggesting that half of all children infected with COVID-19 may have symptoms that last up to two months, although they may be overestimated. He also said he may have symptoms like long-term fatigue.

Pfizer vaccines have been shown in recent studies to be 100% effective in preventing coronavirus in children aged 12 to 15 years. Side effects include arm pain, headaches, fever, joint and muscle pain, and fatigue similar to that experienced by older teens and young adults. Signs, doctors say, indicate that both groups have an “active” immune system.

Still, Pavia advised students over the age of 12 to keep wearing masks indoors until they were completely vaccinated, but most outdoor activities are safe.Governor Spencer Cox last week Announced face mask is not required in the last week of class For students from kindergarten to high school in Utah.

Governor too Included a ban on future mask requirements at schools on the agenda of the special session Of Congress he asked for on Wednesday.