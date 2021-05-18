Health
“Most” of adolescents controlling COVID-19 in Utah, doctors say
According to pediatric infectious disease experts, adolescents will be vaccinated against COVID-19, helping to curb the spread of fatal illnesses in Utah, the least populated state in the United States. It can “play a big role”.
However, Dr. Andrew Pavia, director of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Utah and director of epidemiology at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, also warned that the coronavirus pandemic has not yet been suppressed.
“We like to see everything as either good or bad. The news went from darkness and ruin to” the pandemic is over. ” Well, it’s not over. We are moving in the right direction. There are many advances, “he said. In addition, there are still risks associated with the virus that can be avoided by vaccination of as many people as possible.
Given that nearly 30% of Utah’s population is under the age of 18, doctors mean that “a significant portion of children” need to be vaccinated in the state to control a pandemic. However, the spread can be stopped completely.
“Young people will play a big role in that,” Pavia told reporters at a virtual press conference, calling for a decision last week to allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to use the Pfizer vaccine in 12 to 15 years. .. “It’s one of the best news we’ve got since the first vaccination last November.”
The news comes from the Utah Department of Health reporting 164 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Monday and one additional death from the virus. A man in Utah County was over 85 years old and lived in a long-term care facility at the time. death.
The State Department of Health reported that the total dose of vaccine in Utah was 2,411,343 times, an increase of 3,492 times per day. Just under 35% of Utah’s population and 43.1% of the population over the age of 12 are considered to be fully vaccinated. In other words, two weeks have passed since the last dose.
Pavia has given Utah a “gentlemanly B-minus” grade of vaccination compared to other states.
“We’re doing a pretty good job, but don’t assume we’re one of the best states out there,” he said, and the way states deploy vaccines is “very. Thoughtful and very good. “Including Currently, mass vaccination sites that are being reduced with priority given to mobile clinics and clinics.
“We are now at the stage where we have to reach out to many people who are more difficult to get vaccinated,” said the doctor. Hesitate about the shot, Something that might become more prominent among adolescent parents.
According to Pavia, about one-third of parents want their adolescents to be vaccinated, while 20% oppose the shooting and the rest die prematurely, according to a survey. He said parents should talk to their children and allow them to help make decisions.
According to Pavia, informal surveys show teens are more enthusiastic than their parents.
“I wasn’t surprised at all about it. I think parents may hate risk. Children fully understand that it makes them get their lives done, which is why they are in the community. I’ll do it for that too, “he said. With new advice from the CDC, doctors said other vaccinations could be given at the same time as the COVID-19 shot.
Over 18% of Utahns 12-18 have been vaccinated at least once and 10% have been fully vaccinated. Pfizer, which requires a double dose, is the only vaccine approved for use in the United States between the ages of 12 and 16, while the approval of another double-dose vaccine, Moderna, has been recently announced positive. It may be done immediately after the test result.
A trial of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine in adolescents was withheld, Pavia said, while federal officials were investigating reports of rare blood clots in vaccinated adult women. The vaccine is allowed to be used, but even if the trial is resumed, it “may not be the best choice” for young women, he said.
He said the vaccine could be approved for children up to 6 years of age by early fall, followed by children up to 2 years of age at some point. For 6-month-old babies, federal approval is unlikely to come until sometime next year, he said.
In Utah, more than 400 children are hospitalized with COVID-19, at least Two people died of the virus, He said. Children are widely seen as having a low risk of serious illness, but “low does not mean that there is no risk,” Pavia said.
Some children, citing studies suggesting that half of all children infected with COVID-19 may have symptoms that last up to two months, although they may be overestimated. He also said he may have symptoms like long-term fatigue.
Pfizer vaccines have been shown in recent studies to be 100% effective in preventing coronavirus in children aged 12 to 15 years. Side effects include arm pain, headaches, fever, joint and muscle pain, and fatigue similar to that experienced by older teens and young adults. Signs, doctors say, indicate that both groups have an “active” immune system.
Still, Pavia advised students over the age of 12 to keep wearing masks indoors until they were completely vaccinated, but most outdoor activities are safe.Governor Spencer Cox last week Announced face mask is not required in the last week of class For students from kindergarten to high school in Utah.
Governor too Included a ban on future mask requirements at schools on the agenda of the special session Of Congress he asked for on Wednesday.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]