URMC Participates in COVID-19 Vaccine Trial in Pregnant Women





The University of Rochester Medical Center is participating in a national clinical trial to study the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women and their babies. The study, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, enrolls 2,000 pregnant or lactating women and their babies across the United States, including 135 women in the Rochester region. Of the 135 women, 100 will be recently vaccinated or will be vaccinated during pregnancy, and 35 will need to be vaccinated shortly after childbirth. Dr. Angela Branch, co-leader of the study, said researchers are investigating whether pregnant women produce antibodies or immune responses similar to those produced when they are not pregnant. It was. Researchers also want to see if there are side effects during pregnancy, and if immunity is transferred to the foetation — Branch said they really want the latter. “When a baby is born six months after birth, many things can’t really be vaccinated,” says Branche. “They don’t really have a formed immune system, so they have all sorts of protection against illnesses and infections from their mothers.” Branche said it would be undeniably beneficial to be able to provide that information to mothers who dislike vaccines. Dr. Courtney Olsonchen, URMC’s obstetrician and gynecologist, said it would be difficult to emphasize the importance of vaccination of pregnant patients with limited support from the trial. “We know that COVID-19 infection can be more serious in pregnant women. Unfortunately, pregnant women are often excluded from the original study.” Now that the vaccine has proven effective in the general public, researchers can now investigate how they work in high-risk groups such as pregnant women. Chen said that if a pregnant woman becomes infected with the coronavirus, she is more likely to reach the intensive care unit and experience premature birth. The study started in June and is currently enrolling women. Participants will not be vaccinated throughout the study as this is an observational study, but they should plan to receive COVID-19 vaccination through a local clinic. To register, go to www.bringrocback.com ..

