A new Angus Reed study shows that vaccine hesitation has declined in BC









Pfizer vaccine (photo by pixabay)

A New Angus Reid Poll Indicates that the feeling of fatigue surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine has decreased in BC. Only 11% of British Columbia’s 193 respondents said they were uncertain or completely unwilling to be vaccinated. This number has dropped significantly from 24% on January 29th. Angus Reed’s research director, Dave Kosinski, said there are several reasons for the dramatic decline, including the third wave of the pandemic. “Now that we’ve been vaccinated millions of times, it’s kind of because people are looking at the reality of the program and few people were vaccinated, not when we asked in January of childhood. It was theoretical, “Kosinski explained. “People now know what to expect.” He says that many residents now know other people who have been vaccinated and have the potential to make people more comfortable by looking directly at the results after vaccination. “It took time to get young men and young women on board because we have endured the third wave and it has become a reality for Canadians to continue without vaccination. I think, “Kosinski explained. “Originally, it was the elderly who felt at risk of the effects of the virus, and the young people stood on a kind of fence, but no longer.” According to report data, British Columbia residents are one of a group of Canadians who are willing to be vaccinated throughout the pandemic, especially compared to their eastern neighbors. In Alberta, 17% of respondents claimed they did not want vaccination as of today (May 17). This is a significant drop from the 45% mark reported on January 29th. “We really see the same trends across the country, except for Saskatchewan, where one in four says they are uncertain or unwilling,” he said. As of January 29, 26% of Saskatchewan residents who responded said they were uncertain or unwilling. As of today’s report (May 17th), 24% are. “At BC, we’ve really been a leader in vaccination motivation, and now we’ve reached 89% of those who say they’re vaccinated or want to be vaccinated,” explains Kozinski. The report also showed that across Canada, only one-third (35%) of Canadians were satisfied with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Kosinski said this number wasn’t too much of a problem, given that many states, including BC, have booked a two-dose vaccine. “As long as that is the case, it doesn’t seem to be much of a problem to vaccinate enough BC residents to reach the herd’s immune levels,” he added.

