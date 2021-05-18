Workers in some states say childcare remains a challenge when they return to work





JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) State workers had different feelings on the first day of their return, mandated by Governor Mike Parson. A contractor told ABC17 News on Monday that a full return seems to be in a hurry within two weeks of the governor’s order. Another said childcare was a major issue for many employees who worked from home. And one-third said they were happy to meet their colleagues in person and come back. This month, Person ordered workers in all states to return to their offices by Monday. There are no mask or social distance requirements. He cited the availability of vaccines and COVID-19 testing, along with a reduction in coronavirus infection rates across the state. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of state workers have been working from home since last spring. The number of workers working in remote areas was not immediately available on Monday. No masks or social distances are needed, but the state encourages all state employees to do what they feel most comfortable with. Workers are vaccinated and encouraged to implement COVID-19 precautions. Vaccines are available to employees in all states and workers State Vaccine Dashboard To find available shots.by State Health Dashboard, 39.6% of Mizurians started vaccination and 32.8% completed vaccination. State contract workers, who feared retaliation and wanted to remain anonymous, said they believed that state workers were not given enough time to prepare to return to work. She said it was almost impossible to find childcare. Workers in another state wishing to remain anonymous said finding childcare was one of the biggest problems many state workers faced having to return to their offices. Maggie Coste, director of strategy and performance at the Department of Economic Development, said returning to the office was great. Cost said most employees in his department were ready to return to work and managers encouraged workers to follow the CDC guidelines. A person’s directive ordering state workers to return to their offices also said that all state buildings would be open and publicly accessible during normal business hours.

