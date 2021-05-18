Acupoints: 5 Things You Should Know About Blood Pressure Before It Problems

Blood pressure is more than just the numbers your doctor writes on the charts.

To explain that, Dr. Shawna Nesbitt, Medical Director of the Hypertension Clinic at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, talks about plumbing.

Think of blood vessels as pipes in your house, she said. These pipes supply blood throughout the body. If those pressures get too high, they can damage the pipes and everything they connect to, such as the heart, brain, and kidneys.

“Controlling it isn’t just about one of those organs. It’s important for all those organs,” Nesbitt said.

In other words, high blood pressure, or high blood pressure, is a big problem. Here are five things you may not know about it.

1. Start thinking about it early on.

Blood pressure tends to rise as a person grows older. But that doesn’t mean it can be ignored until it becomes a problem, said Dr. Raymond Townsend, director of the hypertension program at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.

Symptoms are rare. “So you don’t know unless you check it,” he said.

According to Townsend, aging of the circulatory system, for example, can cause invisible havoc. “You may be 60 years old, but if you have high blood pressure that hasn’t been treated for some time, your blood vessels may be 80 years old.”

According to American Heart Association statistics, high blood pressure affects 121.5 million adults in the United States. It is defined as a systolic pressure of 130 or higher (upper number) or a diastolic pressure of 80 or higher (lower number) and remains high over time.

Blacks; Family history of high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke or kidney disease; Women who had blood pressure problems during pregnancy need special attention, Nesbitt said.

According to Townsend, the good news is, if you discover high blood pressure before it gets damaged, “you’re in a primary prevention game, and that’s where you want to be.”

2. Managing it protects your brain.

Bad things can happen when high blood pressure damages blood vessels in the brain. There is one stroke. But the risk goes beyond stroke.

Neurologists have discovered that dementia is a vascular disease. This means that high blood pressure can cause slight damage to many small areas of the brain, Nesbitt said. “And you’ve got a little damage in many places, so you have a total of all those areas that aren’t working very well anymore.”

Studies show that people with better blood pressure control tend to score higher on cognitive tests, according to Townsend.

Lowering blood pressure is not a cure-everything is for brain health, but prevention is key. “The goal is to maintain it at a high level at the age of 30 or 40.”

3. African Americans are at higher risk.

Hypertension is much more common in black adults in the United States than in adults of other races and ethnicities. Still, it’s not a big deal for African heritage people living in other countries. “I wonder why this is so much more prevalent in America than elsewhere,” Nesbitt said.

Systematic issues, such as the fact that African Americans are likely to lack access to healthy food and safe sports areas, are important factors. So is the stress of dealing with racism.

“What we see is a manifestation of the living conditions of African Americans,” she said. “And because of the rampant examples of differences in our lives and the experiences of the world every day, they have a negative impact on our physical health. And blood pressure is what we first see. It’s one of the things, and the difference is very clear. “

4. See also potassium.

Sodium has long been the choice in relation to high blood pressure. However, many recent experts have emphasized the importance of a balance of sodium and potassium, Townsend said.

Potassium helps regulate blood flow. According to Nesbitt, if you eat a lot of processed foods, you may have too many of the former and not enough of the latter.

A DASH or Mediterranean diet provides a healthy balance of nutrients. Foods rich in potassium include bananas, sweet potatoes, and low-fat dairy products.

5. Small changes, big differences.

For decades, according to Townsend, researchers have known that overweight is the most important predictor of blood pressure when you grow older.

But he said he didn’t have to go to the extreme to raise blood pressure. “You may be overweight at £ 40 or £ 50, but if you lose 10 or 15, you’re not only heading in the right direction, but often you start to see some benefit.”

According to Nesbitt, there is no quick solution to high blood pressure. However, you don’t have to fix everything at once.

“It’s important to stay focused on not doing this because of vanity,” she said. “We are doing this for your healthy lifestyle and longevity. This is long-term.”