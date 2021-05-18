Connect with us

Health

Acupoints: 5 Things You Should Know About Blood Pressure Before It Problems |

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Blood pressure is more than just the numbers your doctor writes on the charts.

To explain that, Dr. Shawna Nesbitt, Medical Director of the Hypertension Clinic at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, talks about plumbing.

Think of blood vessels as pipes in your house, she said. These pipes supply blood throughout the body. If those pressures get too high, they can damage the pipes and everything they connect to, such as the heart, brain, and kidneys.

“Controlling it isn’t just about one of those organs. It’s important for all those organs,” Nesbitt said.

In other words, high blood pressure, or high blood pressure, is a big problem. Here are five things you may not know about it.

1. Start thinking about it early on.

Blood pressure tends to rise as a person grows older. But that doesn’t mean it can be ignored until it becomes a problem, said Dr. Raymond Townsend, director of the hypertension program at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.

Symptoms are rare. “So you don’t know unless you check it,” he said.

According to Townsend, aging of the circulatory system, for example, can cause invisible havoc. “You may be 60 years old, but if you have high blood pressure that hasn’t been treated for some time, your blood vessels may be 80 years old.”

According to American Heart Association statistics, high blood pressure affects 121.5 million adults in the United States. It is defined as a systolic pressure of 130 or higher (upper number) or a diastolic pressure of 80 or higher (lower number) and remains high over time.

Blacks; Family history of high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke or kidney disease; Women who had blood pressure problems during pregnancy need special attention, Nesbitt said.

According to Townsend, the good news is, if you discover high blood pressure before it gets damaged, “you’re in a primary prevention game, and that’s where you want to be.”

2. Managing it protects your brain.

Bad things can happen when high blood pressure damages blood vessels in the brain. There is one stroke. But the risk goes beyond stroke.

Neurologists have discovered that dementia is a vascular disease. This means that high blood pressure can cause slight damage to many small areas of the brain, Nesbitt said. “And you’ve got a little damage in many places, so you have a total of all those areas that aren’t working very well anymore.”

Studies show that people with better blood pressure control tend to score higher on cognitive tests, according to Townsend.

Lowering blood pressure is not a cure-everything is for brain health, but prevention is key. “The goal is to maintain it at a high level at the age of 30 or 40.”

3. African Americans are at higher risk.

Hypertension is much more common in black adults in the United States than in adults of other races and ethnicities. Still, it’s not a big deal for African heritage people living in other countries. “I wonder why this is so much more prevalent in America than elsewhere,” Nesbitt said.

Systematic issues, such as the fact that African Americans are likely to lack access to healthy food and safe sports areas, are important factors. So is the stress of dealing with racism.

“What we see is a manifestation of the living conditions of African Americans,” she said. “And because of the rampant examples of differences in our lives and the experiences of the world every day, they have a negative impact on our physical health. And blood pressure is what we first see. It’s one of the things, and the difference is very clear. “

4. See also potassium.

Sodium has long been the choice in relation to high blood pressure. However, many recent experts have emphasized the importance of a balance of sodium and potassium, Townsend said.

Potassium helps regulate blood flow. According to Nesbitt, if you eat a lot of processed foods, you may have too many of the former and not enough of the latter.

A DASH or Mediterranean diet provides a healthy balance of nutrients. Foods rich in potassium include bananas, sweet potatoes, and low-fat dairy products.

5. Small changes, big differences.

For decades, according to Townsend, researchers have known that overweight is the most important predictor of blood pressure when you grow older.

But he said he didn’t have to go to the extreme to raise blood pressure. “You may be overweight at £ 40 or £ 50, but if you lose 10 or 15, you’re not only heading in the right direction, but often you start to see some benefit.”

According to Nesbitt, there is no quick solution to high blood pressure. However, you don’t have to fix everything at once.

“It’s important to stay focused on not doing this because of vanity,” she said. “We are doing this for your healthy lifestyle and longevity. This is long-term.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: