Oregon reports three more COVID-19 deaths, including the 75th in Deschutes County. 310 new cases

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-In Oregon, there were three new COVID-19-related deaths, including the 75th death in Deschutes County, and the state’s death toll increased to 2,590, Oregon Health Department said. Reported on Monday.

OHA also reported an estimated 310 newly identified cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Monday, bringing the state total to 195,882.

New dashboard to track governor vaccination goals

On Monday, the Oregon Department of Health New arrival Dashboard To track state-wide and county progress towards newly announced vaccination goals by the Governor.

On May 11, Governor Kate Brown announced a framework for resumption based on immunizations throughout the county and state. When 70% of adults receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, most COVID-19 restrictions are lifted state-wide. The CDC calculation for the percentage of people over the age of 18 is used to track progress.

After May 21, 65% of county residents over the age of 16 received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and the county moved to low risk when the county submitted plans to close the vaccine fairness gap. You are eligible to do so. For more information click here..

The new dashboard shows the following information:

The percentage of the entire state aged 16 and over who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

Percentage of people 16 years and older who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine in each county.

The number of people remaining in each county who need to be vaccinated with COVID-19 in order to reach 65% vaccination among residents 16 years and older.

The· Immunization Management Trend Dashboard It will now include a tab showing people who have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine compared to the population of the zip code region throughout the state.

The· Daily Vaccine Update Dashboard Weekly dose graphs for each type of vaccine will be included. In addition, you can download weekly tables and all past allocation delivery data.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Monday that 23,929 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 16,088 doses were given on Sunday and 7,841 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Sunday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 27,611 times per day.

Oregon currently receives a total of 1,961,954 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,476,963 first and second doses of Moderna, and 122,119 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. As of Monday, 1,591,802 people had completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,061,640 people who have taken at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,283,255 Pfizer, 1,838,040 Modana, and 266,200 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Monday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalized

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 342, three more than Sunday. There are 81 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, one less than Sunday.

The total number of bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients over the last 7 days was 2,392, an increase of 4% over the last 7 days. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 351.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 47 COVID-19 patients as of 4 am on Monday, 8 of whom were in the ICU and 7 were on ventilator.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Monday were Baker (1), Benton (7), Craccamus (58), Kratsop (1), Colombia (1), Couse (9), Crook (2). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (1), Deschutz (39), Douglas (12), Harney (1), Jackson (6), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Lane (27), Lincoln (2), Lynn (17) ), Marion (35), Morrow (2), Multnomah (68), Pork (6), Wasco (3), and Yamhill (7).

The 2,588th death in Oregon is a 91-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on May 5 and died at the Rogue Valley Medical Center on May 14. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,589th death in Oregon is a 71-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on May 7 and died in St. Charles Bend on May 13. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,590th death in Oregon was a 63-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 20 and died at Salem Hospital on May 16. He had a fundamental condition.

