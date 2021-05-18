Health
Nunavut Territory requires sufficient dose of Pfizer to vaccinate teens
Dr. Patterson states that deployment plans to inoculate people under the age of 18 with COVID-19 are still underway.
The Nunavut Territory government has demanded that COVID-19 receive sufficient dose of Pfizer to fully vaccinate the entire teenage population in the region of approximately 4,300 people.
According to Dr. Michael Patterson, Chief Public Health Officer of Nunavut Territory, the federal government has administered at least 8,600 doses through a process similar to when doses for the adult population in the region began to arrive at the end of last year. Requested.
“Once we receive a confirmation of the number of doses, we are in a position to plan and implement the deployment for some of the population under the age of 18,” said Patterson, who expects that confirmation later this week.
The final arrival of the Pfizer vaccine means that approximately 74% of the Nunavut Territory’s population will be vaccinated from 64%.
“There will be less and less spread of the infection as more people are vaccinated,” Patterson warned that there was no “magic number” to achieve widespread immunity.
“You can see it all over the world, but you can also see it in Iqaluit, which has different patterns of spread and growth compared to what happened in the fall,” he said at a press conference on Monday. Provides up-to-date information on COVID-19 in the Territory
Patterson recalled that the outbreak of Arviat resulted in more than 20 positive cases per day. This represents nearly 1 percent of the community’s population.
“This is equivalent to Iqaluit, where 80 people are newly diagnosed each day. We are not approaching it.”
The announcement regarding Pfizer’s dose requirements was made on Monday because no new cases were reported in the area.
Three recovery in Iqaluit reduced the total number of active cases in Nunavut to 65. All but one occur in Iqaluit and have had respiratory illness since mid-April.
Remaining Single active case of COVID-19 at Kinngait, Reported on the weekend.
Recovery has outstripped new cases over the past few days, but Patterson warned not to read them too much.
“This is encouraging, but it’s important to remember that the number of new cases identified varies,” he said. “The virus continues to spread in Iqaluit.”
According to Patterson, Iqaluit currently has about 10 cases of COVID-19 that are unrelated to other known cases, which constitute a regional infection.
As the outbreak progressed, more cases were identified earlier, and so did the number of people with symptoms, he said.
“In the last couple of weeks, there has been a change in the number of asymptomatic people at the time of diagnosis, which is a good sign,” said Patterson.
“That is, you are more likely to identify them before many infections occur.”
Patterson also reminded residents that outdoor gatherings with family and close friends can be safely done by keeping the number of people to 5 or less when with people outside the household and wearing masks. ..
For the latest information and resources on COVID-19, please visit the Nunavut Territory Government website.
The government’s next COVID-19 update will take place Wednesday at 11:00 EST.
