Teens are vaccinated “at a decent pace,” says Health, Los Angeles County officials – Daily News

Just days after Los Angeles County began offering the COVID-19 vaccine to young people up to the age of 12, health officials say thousands of residents aged 12 to 15 were vaccinated.

Barbara Ferrer, director of public health in Los Angeles County, said on Monday, May 17, there was a “big turnout” among eligible teens.

As of Friday, more than 16,000 people between the ages of 12 and 15 had been vaccinated. Teens aged 16 and 17 continue to be vaccinated “at a decent pace,” Feller added. Over 95,000 teens across the county, or 38% or more of the ages 16 and 17, are vaccinated at least once.

To be vaccinated, teens are required to present an age, school ID card, or some other document showing their birthday. Only Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are approved for children.

Currently, the county aims to maximize the capacity of the site and expand its efforts to vaccinate teens in parks, day camps, and other places where summer days are spent.

A national survey from February to March asked parents how likely they were to vaccinate children between the ages of 11 and 18. Among vaccinated parents:

Eighty-eight percent of its Latino parents say they are very or to some extent likely to have children. Vaccination

81% of Asian parents

78% of Caucasian parents

Sixty-one percent of black parents also agreed that teens were more likely to be vaccinated.

“It’s important to understand why some parents hesitate,” Feller said.

The risk of serious illness from COVID-19 is lower in children and teens than in adults, but “it is still important to vaccinate teens because they are COVID-19. Is to prevent sending, “Feller said.

As of Monday, four more people had died. Of these, two died over the age of 80 and two between the ages of 65 and 79. There was also an underlying health condition. The total death toll in LA County is 24,097.

“We offer love and prayer to all who lost their loved ones during this tragedy. While we mourn these great losses, the death toll will remain very low for the next few weeks. I hope that, “Feller said.

On Monday, the county reported 161 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in LA County to 1,237,561.

In cities with their own health departments, Pasadena has not reported any new cases or deaths, totaling 11,273 and 346, respectively. A total of 53,223 COVID-19 cases have been reported on Long Beach. The city also recorded 934 deaths from the virus, according to figures released on Monday covering data recorded as of Friday.

LA County currently has 338 patients admitted with COVID-19, an increase of 1 tick from a total of 322 on Sunday, with 69 patients in the intensive care unit.

Health officials investigated a total of 5,150 residential aggregate and non-residential settings in at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. Of these, there were 41 ongoing investigations and the county completed 5,109 investigations.

To date, more than 6.6 million people have been tested and test results have been reported in LA County. The cumulative positive rate has dropped to 17% and the daily test positive rate remains at 4%.

Case numbers and other indicators have been low and stable over the past month, Feller said, adding that the county has reported a slight reduction in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Although the number of cases remains small and stable, the county continues to report COVID-19 infections in LA County, especially among those who are not completely vaccinated.

The CDC now “recognizes the importance of maintaining local protection to prevent increased circulation of mutants and viral mutations that raise new concerns,” Feller said.

Nearly 56% of LA. The county residents have not yet been fully vaccinated and all children under the age of 12 are not yet vaccinated. “Hiding distance and infection control remains a very important strategy in many places and in many activities.”

Feller added that outbreaks in schools, nurseries, temporary housing, places of worship, correctional facilities, food facilities and fire departments are all low and stable. The average number of occurrences across the workplace decreased by 88% from nearly 200 times a week during the peak of the surge to 24 times a week.

As of May 14, LA County received 9,013,851 doses of vaccine. Approximately 5,075,552 LA County residents received the first vaccination and 3,890,589 LA County residents received the second vaccination.

Still, the county saw a “serious decline” in the number of adults appearing to be vaccinated last week, Feller said. County between May 8th and May 14th Only about 370,000 doses. For comparison, the health department gave more than 530,300 doses just two weeks before April.