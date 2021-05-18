According to experts, the third Covid Wave plan needs to start now and warns about child infections

With the resurgence of Covid-19, as the pace of vaccination slows, there is growing concern that a third wave of infection will hit India between October and December of this year. Dr. VRavi, a prominent virologist, said there is strong evidence to suggest that children are the hardest hit. This can lead to terrible situations unless the country and Karnataka can expand their pediatric health infrastructure.

Q. You said the kids will bear the brunt of the third wave. But is there any certainty that the third wave will come true?

Europe is currently exposed to a third wave of infection, while the United States is in a fourth wave. Japan, Singapore and other Asian countries are also experiencing a third wave. Waves are inevitable when they occur. Containment depends on how quickly people can be vaccinated. In a country of our size, only a small proportion of adults are vaccinated. According to calculations, the vaccination process will take an additional 3-6 months to complete. By that stage, only about 50% of the population will be vaccinated-none of them are children, as vaccines for them have not yet been prepared.

Q. What can you expect in the next few months?

The second wave may only be manageable by the end of June. There is a quiet period of 2-3 months. Then the third wave begins. All unvaccinated adults are at risk, but children make up a significant portion of the infection.

Q. But we have seen infectious diseases in children before. What is the potential new scale of infection?

We are talking about many sensitive children. In the first wave, about 4% of infectious diseases were children. In the second wave, this share increased to 10-20%. In addition, according to serum survey results, about 25% of Indian children have already been infected with Covid-19 in the last 17 months. This makes 60% of children still susceptible to infections. Numerically, this is about 1.8 billion rupees of children in India. Let’s say 20% infect the third wave, a 3.6cr child. Most children have mild cases, but assuming that even 1% of children develop serious complications from the disease, it is a child of Rs 36,000 requiring hospitalization.

Q. Do you have enough pediatric intensive care units to handle these cases?

No, we don’t do that. So you have to start preparing now. We should also start discussing the opening of the school. Should school be reopened? Whether distance education should take precedence over regular school education. We also need to scale up the infrastructure for pediatric inpatients.

Q. How should the government see suggestions for expanding health resources? What is the long-term image it should see?

As long as you’re fighting an invisible enemy, you need to start thinking about what happened. Nearly 40% of GDP is allocated to the military, but less than 2% to medical care. Are you looking for better medical services too much? We need to increase the number of medical resources and trained personnel. This century is called the “virus century”. Over the last 20 years, three viruses have occurred: MERS, Sars-CoV-1, and now Sars-CoV-2. Of course, Sars-CoV-2 has been successful and needs to be encouraged to change. Frankly, the medical infrastructure that is currently being scaled up will be useful in the future. We will continue to see new types of viruses outbreaks.

Q. I am disappointed that the vaccine was unable to prevent the infection. How do you deal with this?

We have all been vaccinated with various Covid-19 vaccines, but we still know people who have been infected. But for all vaccines, the data are very clear. It reduces the mortality and severity of infection. People are over-expecting vaccines with the impression that they can stop the infection. Polio vaccine can also cause infection, but it does prevent the disease. The same is true for measles vaccines.

Q. Since the Sars-CoV-2 virus is still mutated, do I need a new vaccination next year to maintain protection?

It’s too early to dismiss these concerns. All vaccines approved for use to date are effective against existing variants of the virus. However, in the future, if a significant mutation occurs, you may need to take a booster shot. This is why genomic sequencing is so important-it helps us track mutants.

Q. Is there a potential new concern (VOC) in the coming months?

That’s a million dollar question. Determining when a potential new VOC will occur is very difficult. People must understand that a single infected person can produce millions of viral particles and only survival of the fittest survives. These spread in sequence and eventually lead to new mutants.

Q. Is the new variant B.1.617, which was rapidly taken over in Karnataka, a good example?

accurately. This variant is a complete inheritance of all other previous variants. One way to determine if a variant is really infectious is to see under what conditions the variant spread and whether it caused a large number of infections through superspreading events. From January to March, the predominant subspecies of Karnataka was B.1.36, which dominated all other subspecies. However, it was not necessarily more infectious and instead was transmitted through superspreading events such as marriages, political rallies, religious events and other public congregations. However, since April, after the restrictions were introduced, B.1.617 began to surge and is now being taken over. This alone shows that it is more infectious than other variants.

Q. But is it more toxic? What are its clinical symptoms?

There are no data on clinical efficacy yet. There is no evidence that it is more toxic.

Q. Reinfection issues, often not considered. Does this increase the size of the sensitive population?

In the first wave, the incidence of reinfection was about 1%. Currently it is between 5 and 10%. Reinfection is happening and my bet is that people who have experienced reinfection have brought mutants. More infections will be seen in the third wave if new concerns arise within the new few months.

Q. What are the limits of protection from natural antibodies in people who have recently recovered from Covid-19?

Initially, people were thought to be protected for up to 6 months, but the current situation seems to be 3 to 6 months. The optimal upper limit for natural antibodies is 6 months. However, the amount of antigens we deliver through vaccines is much higher than that of natural infections, resulting in prolonged immunity in humans.

Q. Are you dissatisfied with India’s failure to scale up its genomic sequencing? What are some of the challenges in genome sequencing?

Sequences are a very tedious process and can take at least 10 days to complete. It can also be expensive. There are about 50 centers with sequencing capabilities in India, but there is a sharp shortage of trained personnel. In Karnataka, in consultation with Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar, it was agreed to establish four new genome centers in the four corners of Karnataka. They will be installed at medical colleges that already have a research infrastructure.

Q. Why did the second wave explode like it does now? Why did so many people die this time?

In the first wave, we emphasized life beyond livelihood. It came at the expense of livelihood. In the second wave, we emphasized the economy throughout our lives. We need to balance both our lives and our livelihoods. But how are Kumbh Mela and the elections responsible for economic recovery? Someone needs to enlighten me. Looking at the situation makes me very anxious. It seems that he is making the same mistake as before.

Q. Is the ongoing blockade really useful?

The biggest effect of a blockade that cannot be quantified is to limit movement and contact between people. In addition, people become scared and begin to take precautions. It is when there are no strict restrictions that people return to their normal state and their heartfelt and proper behavior declines.