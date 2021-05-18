After years of service, skin cancer emerges as a new threat to military personnel

Skin cancer is a threat to our military on and off the battlefield, attacking military personnel at a much higher rate.

It is the nature of their work that has been in the element for months. They have helmets, weapons and supplies to help them survive. But long after their many years of service, another enemy threat surfaced — skin cancer.

Dr. Sunandana Chandra is the Lurie Cancer Center, an oncologist at Northwestern Medicine.

“In general, surveys show that the incidence of military members is more than 60 percent higher than in the normal population,” she said.

Manny Acosta was diagnosed with melanoma last year.

“I was shocked,” he said. “I was shocked. I’m an outdoor enthusiast, so I kept blaming myself.”

Marines and national reserve veterans have also been trained in marathons and spent years in the San Diego sun.

“You have been given sunscreen. I don’t think I’ve ever worn it,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve met anyone-whether it was my platoon … it’s not the standard you’re there.”

The 39-year-old father of the two boys has undergone multiple procedures, including removing 13 lymph nodes. Thankfully, his cancer hasn’t spread.

“I started with one hole and then another,” he said. “So, to say the least, my back was cut off a bit.”

“Many people don’t think skin cancer is a big deal. It’s on the surface of the skin and it’s not fatal. It’s not really the right concept at all,” Chandra said. “(It) can be very deadly.”

“I kept thinking that this should be avoided,” Acosta said. “Why didn’t you always wear sunscreen when you were tanning on the beach and having a party?”

Kyle Lewis grew up as a kid in California and spent the weekend on a boogie board in the Pacific Ocean.

“I spent most of my childhood weekends outside,” he said. “The Pacific Ocean is pretty cold. I wore a wetsuit most of the time, so it was well protected at the time.”

When he joined the Navy in 1999, he stayed near the water and worked as a signal analyst trained in Morse code. In other words, he was a spy.

“It’s not a cool James Bond, it’s a more geeky kind,” he said.

Since 911, he has been deployed in the Middle East on a destroyer. Stuck under the deck for days and hours at a time, he was anxious to see the light.

“I spent hours and days in that room, and I couldn’t see the sun, which was terrible for a surfer kid from California,” he said.

When he surfaced, he spent a break in the sun.

“Of course, we’ll take a break and spend every awakening moment we can in the scorching sun of the’Arabic Gulf’, as the Navy likes to call it.” He said.

After more than four years of service, Lewis left the military and worked for various intelligence agencies until he noticed a breast lump in January 2020.

“The pain continued to get worse and began to swell,” he said.

As the lumps grew, tests confirmed the worst of the four 42-year-old fathers. Stage 4 metastatic melanoma caused by a mole on the back.

“We did a full-body PET scan, which spread to quite a few places,” he said. “There are liver, spleen, spine, pelvis, and some other backs.”

Lewis was eventually referred to Johns Hopkins Hospital for immunotherapy and targeted chemotherapy, helping to shrink the tumor. He never looks back because he never knows if his cancer is the result of his service.

“Aside from the fact that cancer kills me on a daily basis, I’m actually happier than I’ve spent a long time. I’m home. I spend a lot of time with my family,” he said. “If you’re unhappy enough to get into this situation, you need to stay positive and make the most of the time you have left … Make the most of what you have left.”

“Thanks for my advice and your service to the young men and women there, but think ahead,” Acosta said. “You need to protect yourself. It won’t happen in two or five years. It will happen in 20 years.”

To combat the high skin cancer rates of service members, the Melanoma Research Foundation helped secure $ 30 million in research funding from the Department of Defense and planned to look for more in 2022.

Learn more about melanoma research funded by the Melanoma Research Foundation and the Department of Defense. https://melanoma.org/how-to-help/advocate/federal-funding/ And https://melanoma.org/how-to-help/advocate/