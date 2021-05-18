Fat droplets help protect kidney cells from damage: research









ANI |

Has been updated: May 18, 2021 08:36 IS

London [UK], May 18 (ANI): Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute have discovered how microstructures called fat droplets can help prevent the cause of a high-fat diet. kidney damage. Fruit fly research published in PLoS Biology opens up new ones the study Road to better development processingChronic kidney disease.

Eating fatty foods can cause inflammation and metabolic stress kidneys, leading to chronic illness, in severe cases dialysis or transplantation is required.And with obesity increasing worldwide, it’s becoming more and more of a problem-about 10 percent of the UK people live chronically. kidney disease.

Click scientists have been ResearchAppearance of internal fat droplets, a common feature of the disease kidney cellTo solve the long-standing mystery of whether this protects or harms kidney function.

The team, in collaboration with Crick’s electron microscopy experts, uses advanced genetic techniques available in fruit flies (Drosophila) to help fat droplets protect the kidney system from damage from excess dietary fat. Shown.

When a high-fat diet is given, fat droplets accumulate in the kidney cells. This is equivalent to a fly. Human kidney cell They are called podocytes. Here, the droplets act as a “safe haven” to store excess fat away from the rest of the cells.

An enzyme called ATGL is located on the surface of fat droplets and helps to dispose of stored fat in a safe way. ATGL does this by supplying fat in a digestible form to nearby mitochondria, where it can break down fat into less toxic molecules. Lipid When scientists use genetic methods to prevent their formation, droplets are essential to the protective process, as the fat that remains free in the kidney cells causes substantial damage and damage. kidney function.

Alex Gould, Head of Physiology and Metabolism Institute for Crick and Reed the studyEr Research “Fat droplets have long been known to appear in a variety of illnesses, from diabetes to brain tumors. It’s much less clear whether they are improving or exacerbating the situation.”

“Fat drops kidneyCounterattack against fat overload. These attractive structures have proven to be more than small balls of fat.And we now have those protective roles kidney It also applies to other illness situations. “

Scientists have also found that increasing the expression of the fruit fly’s ATGL enzyme can repair most of the damage caused by a high-fat diet and restore normal functioning. kidney cell..

Drosophila is a useful model for understanding the biology of kidney Illness Human■ Because there are important similarities in the renal system of both species, including the presence of the ATGL enzyme.

Ola Lubojemska, who performed much of this work at Crick’s Institute of Physiology and Metabolism, explains: “These findings are in their infancy, but open up new clinical directions. the study Chronically kidney disease. “

Ora added, “It may be possible to develop drugs that enhance the ATGL enzyme in patients with kidney disease, which could more efficiently detoxify excess dietary fat. kidney cell, So improvement kidney function. “(ANI)

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos