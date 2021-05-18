Health
CDC Anne Schuchat resigns on second high-level agency departure
TAnne Schuchat, Chief Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will retire from the agency.
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky released news on Monday, stating that Schuhat will leave the agency in the summer. This news was first reported by Politico.
“I would like to thank Dr. Schuhat for his leadership and 30 years of contribution, and for this very difficult time for our country. I would like to thank her for her valuable advice in the transition to this role. I am especially grateful for the support and support, “Warrensky said in a statement. “For a short while, we will continue to thank our roads for crossing forever.”
Shoehat is the second prominent official leaving the CDC this month. On May 7, authorities announced that Nancy Mesonier, who led the CDC’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, is leaving. It was later announced that she would be the secretary-general of the Skol Foundation, a private philanthropic activity focused on preventing pandemics.
Questions remain about the nature of Mesonier’s departure, and news reports have stripped her role as a CDC liaison to the Biden administration’s Pandemic Task Force. However, Schuhat’s resignation has been thrown as a 33-year veteran of the institution that decided it was time to leave.
In an interview with STAT, 61-year-old Schuhat said he had been thinking about retiring for a while but felt he couldn’t leave the agency during times of crisis. She said she felt the right time had come as the number of Americans vaccinated with Covid-19 increased and the number of cases and deaths in the country decreased.
“We are certainly in the United States. Since last spring, we are in a much better position than we really were, and the vaccination effort was truly extraordinary,” she said. It was. “I feel very optimistic about the future of the CDC and the national public health system, so now is the right time for me to move on.”
Shoehat, a physician, joined the CDC in 1988 as Head of Epidemic Intelligence Service. This is the well-known Centers for Disease Control and Prevention training program that CDC has been conducting for over 70 years. Many EIS officers, as is known, remain at the CDC after epidemiological training. Shoe hat was one of them.
She was involved in investigating the 2001 anthrax attack, the 2003 SARS outbreak, and the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic. She was the director of the CDC’s National Vaccination and Respiratory Center. Meissonier was taken over by CDC’s Chief Deputy Director Schuhat in 2015.
Schuhat also acted as acting director of the CDC at the beginning of the Trump administration before Brenda Fitzgerald was appointed, and seven months later after he left with a scandal about the purchase of tobacco stock while Fitzgerald led the CDC. Completed two short missions.
Former director Tom Frieden, who appointed Shoehat as the agency’s second job, praised her contribution to the CDC.
“She is widely respected and, of course, because of her deep dedication, keen intelligence, and deep knowledge of public health,” he said in an email.
Schuhat informed her staff and senior CDC executives on Monday about her imminent departure and said she wanted to give people time to plan future transitions.
Regarding her own plans, she says, “I’m looking forward to retirement, not another job,” and wants to develop some hobbies that I haven’t had time for decades at the CDC. ..
“As someone who had planned to be a doctor since childhood … I was interested in my youth that I might come back … some of the hobbies and things I didn’t have time for,” Shoe said. Hat said. “I’m going to find out what they are.”
