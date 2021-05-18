40 years of AIDS is enough





It’s been 40 years. It has been 40 years since the HIV epidemic began. Sad anniversary.

HIV has claimed many lives and continues to do so. In the last 40 years, 75.7 million people have been infected worldwide and 32.7 million have died from AIDS-related deaths. It’s huge.

MEP Charles Goerens: Achieve the 2030 Goal of Ending AIDS as a Public Health Threat (Photo: Renew Europe) Of course, there have been some advances. The research has had a big impact. Our knowledge of this virus is key to ensuring better prevention and limitation of new infections and the discovery of new treatments. In this way, life was saved. It can also be emphasized that the quality of life of people affected by HIV / AIDS has improved over the past few years. This is the first victory, but the fight against this epidemic continues, especially today. It should be remembered that the global HIV epidemic remains a global crisis, with some parts of the world being hit harder than others. As you know, sub-Saharan Africa remains the most affected area of ​​HIV. 57% of all new HIV infections occur in this part of the world. The Covid-19 pandemic is a terrible crisis, affecting the entire world. The socio-economic impact is enormous and devastating. The same is true for health. The· 2020 AIDS Update Progress towards ending AIDS as a public hygiene threat by 2030 shows that it was no longer on track before the outbreak of Covid-19. The Covid-19 crisis risks further taking AIDS control off track. We are in an urgent situation and need to take this dare to measure. You can’t fail. Inequality and human rights abuses affect the most difficult communities at high risk of HIV / AIDS, especially girls and young women. Every week, 4,500 girls and young women between the ages of 15 and 24 are infected with HIV in sub-Saharan Africa. Unequal access to education, sexual and reproductive health services and information increases HIV vulnerability in girls and women. AIDS-related illness is one of the leading causes of death in women of reproductive age worldwide. In June, a high-level conference of the United Nations General Assembly on HIV / AIDS will be held. This event provides a unique opportunity for UN member states to renew their political and financial commitment to effective AIDS control and to move forward with ambitious objectives. That’s why the European Parliament is discussing and voting for a resolution urging progress towards the 2030 goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat. The European Union and its member states need to put health at the heart of the EU-Africa strategy with the goal of achieving universal health insurance and strengthening the health care system. Therefore, Africa can fight HIV efficiently. The EU and its member states must act in favor of the ambitious implementation of the Global AIDS Strategy. It’s a duty. Investing in research and innovation is a fundamental factor in improving tools for preventing, diagnosing and treating AIDS.Investing in international partnerships such as: World Fund for Fighting AIDS, Tuberculosis and MalariaCreated following the global proliferation of HIV / AIDS, is the key to ensuring an effective fight against disease. Forty years of existence was more than enough for HIV. Do not allow this catastrophic disease to prosper for another 40 years. The 2030 goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat is tomorrow. Let’s act to achieve this goal.

