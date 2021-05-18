A second dose of AstraZeneca will be available to those who need them, says Henry.

Anyone who receives AstraZeneca on the first injection has the option of receiving the same vaccine as the second, a top BC doctor reports on Monday she reported 1,360 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. I said I did.

By early June, state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry hopes to be advised on the findings of a study on whether the state should be vaccinated with the same or different vaccines as the second dose. I said that I am.

“You have the option of taking a second dose of AstraZeneca and have stock to support it, or you can get the information once you have it and decide for yourself what you want for the second dose.” She said.

According to Henry, the strain that was due to expire in May is being used, and the state has about 20,000 doses in effect until the end of June.

“We will provide information as soon as we get it to help you make those decisions,” Henry said.

She said that protection from the first dose of AstraZeneca lasts for as long as 12 weeks.

Currently, there are 5,021 active cases in the state, of which 350 are hospitalized, 132 of whom are in intensive care or critical care.

In Island Health, there are 126 active cases of COVID-19, of which 48 are in the south, 50 in the center and 28 in the north.

According to Island Health, the number of new cases per day is declining, with the majority of new cases since January 1 being associated with confirmed cases, populations, or outbreaks, with 15% of them I didn’t know how it was exposed. 1% reported infections from domestic travel and 3% reported infections while traveling abroad.

There were 14 new deaths reported on Monday, for a total of 1,648. The 14 deaths included 1 in 40s, 1 in 50s, 4 in 60s, 4 in 70s and 4 in 80s.

“This also means that while the virus affects older people and older people in our lives, it can also have serious effects on young people, including people in their 40s and 50s. Reminds us, “Henry said.

The long weekends to come will be summer for many, but people need to “maintain the line” as new cases occur every day in the 400s and 500s.

“Therefore, we can’t make any changes at this time,” she said. “We can’t travel, and we can’t have a big gathering this weekend.”

After the weekend, public health professionals checked the number of vaccinated people, COVID-19 infections, the number of hospital and ICU people, the number of hospital beds and staff available, and said, “Here. Where can I go from? ” , “She said.

“What you do today determines where we are all in the next couple of weeks,” Henry said. “I don’t think anyone wants to see a surge in cases in two weeks. We need to keep moving forward.”

Last month, restrictions imposed on travel, indoor dining, group adult fitness classes, and religious gatherings are valid until May 25th. However, Henry warned British Columbia residents not to expect the restrictions to be lifted on the 25th.

The state reported that 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccines were given, including more than 130,000 second doses. Approximately 55% of the 4.3 million adults targeted for the first shot are vaccinated, and 3% are fully vaccinated with the second vaccination. All three vaccines offered by BC require two doses.

BC was the first state to extend the second dose of the vaccine to four months, but Henry said he expected most second doses to occur in a shorter period of time.

Anyone over the age of 18 can register and book a COVID vaccine.

According to Henry, it takes more than three weeks to be fully protected from each vaccine.

Vaccinated individuals are advised to continue to maintain a reasonable distance, wear masks indoors and comply with all other COVID-19 safety orders.

About 5,000 people tested positive for COVID on the island.

ceharn[email protected]