Urinary tract infection vaccine: Vaccines for UTI may be available within a few years, Duke researchers say





A vaccine devised at Durham-Duke University, North Carolina, could be the weapon needed to combat one of the most common bacterial infections in the world. Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are second only to streptococcal pharyngitis in the United States, according to the American Urological Association. Anyone can get a UTI, but women and girls are more likely to get a UTI. But there is hope just around the corner. Soman Abraham, a prominent professor and researcher at Duke University, He led research on vaccines for UTI. According to Abraham, the problem with UTI is that when some T cells repair the lining of the bladder during an infection, other T cells that kill the bacteria swarm. As a result, some bacteria remain and can easily be triggered to initiate another infection. Therefore, according to Abraham, the more infections you have, the more likely you are to get another infection. “The bladder is becoming more and more proficient in repairing and cleaning up the bacterial reservoirs hidden in the lining,” Abraham said. Over time, this cycle reduces bladder capacity. This will require you to use the bathroom more often. The professor said the UTI vaccine developed by him and his team shows great expectations in mice when the vaccine is introduced directly into the bladder. “Not only were we able to protect these mice from infection, but we were also able to eradicate the bacteria that were normally hidden in the inner wall of the bladder.” The vaccine has not yet been tested in humans, but Abraham said all ingredients have already been approved by the FDA. He said he was just waiting for funding from the National Institutes of Health. He is optimistic that he will soon be able to start human clinical trials. This may make this vaccine available to patients in the next few years.

