Fat droplets help protect kidney cells from damage: research





Fat drops help protect kidney cells from damage: Research | Photo by: Pixabay & nbsp London: Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute have discovered how ultrastructure, called lipid droplets, helps prevent a high-fat diet that causes kidney damage. The fruit fly research published in PLoS Biology paves the way for new research to develop better treatments for chronic kidney disease. Eating fatty foods can cause inflammation and metabolic stress in the kidneys, which can lead to chronic illness and, in severe cases, require dialysis or transplantation. And with the increasing obesity worldwide, it is becoming more and more of a problem. About 10 percent of people in the UK have chronic kidney disease. Crick scientists have studied the appearance of lipid droplets in kidney cells, a common feature of the disease, to solve the long-standing mystery of whether it protects or impairs kidney function. The team, in collaboration with Crick’s electron microscopy experts, uses advanced genetic techniques available in fruit flies (Drosophila) to help fat droplets protect the kidney system from damage from excess dietary fat. Shown. When a high-fat diet is given, lipid droplets accumulate in the kidney cells of flies, which correspond to human kidney cells called podocytes. Here, the droplets act as a “safe haven” to store excess fat away from the rest of the cells. An enzyme called ATGL is present on the surface of the fat droplets and helps to safely dispose of the stored fat. ATGL does this by supplying fat in a digestible form to nearby mitochondria, where it can break down fat into less toxic molecules. When scientists use genetic methods to prevent their formation, fat droplets are essential to the protective process, as the fat that remains free in the kidney cells causes substantial damage and renal dysfunction. Alex Gould, Head of Physiology and Metabolism at Crick and Principal Investigator for the study, said: What is not clear is whether they are doing things better or worse. “ “It’s exciting to discover that fat droplets are an essential part of the kidney’s counterattack against fat overload. These attractive structures have proven to be more than small balls of fat. The kidneys also apply to other illness situations. “ Scientists have also found that increasing the expression of the fruit fly’s ATGL enzyme can repair most of the damage caused by a high-fat diet and restore normal functioning of kidney cells. Drosophila is a useful model for understanding the biology of human kidney disease due to important similarities in the renal systems of both species, including the presence of the ATGL enzyme. Ola Lubojemska, who performed much of this work at Crick’s Physiology and Metabolism Laboratory, explains: “These findings are in their infancy, but they open up new directions for clinical research in chronic kidney disease.” Ora added, “It may be possible to develop drugs that enhance the ATGL enzyme in patients with kidney disease, which more efficiently detoxifies excess dietary fat by kidney cells and improves kidney function. Would be. ”

