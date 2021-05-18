Health
Here’s how to manage it during COVID
The world has been fighting the microscopic villain Covid-19 for over a year, but the surge seems to be unstoppable. But the ferocious second wave of coronavirus has endangered more lives than ever before. This is especially true for people with comorbidities. People who suffer from illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease fall into the high-risk category.
Dr. Santosh Kumar Dora, Senior Cardiologist at the Asian Cardiovascular Institute in Mumbai, said: Heart disease Infection with the coronavirus can lead to more serious symptoms and complications. High blood pressure is often referred to as a “silent killer” and can easily be overlooked. If left untreated, the strong blood force on the arterial wall can damage blood vessels, cause heart disease, and damage multiple other organs such as the kidneys, eyes, and brain.
Relationship between high blood pressure and Covid
Some studies have shown that people with hypertension Diabetes, Coronary artery disease, obesity are more likely to suffer from Covid. Analysis from various studies suggests that hypertension is the most common pre-existing condition among people admitted with Covid-19. According to a document published by the Indian Medical Research Council, people with underlying medical conditions are more likely to suffer from the more serious symptoms and complications of Covid-19.
According to experts, weakened immune systems, elevated stress levels, lack of outdoor exercise due to frequent blockades, and unhealthy dietary patterns can lead to the development of coronavirus.Dr. Dora manages high blood pressure COVID-19 Pandemic. You should check your high blood pressure on a regular basis. If it exceeds 80/120 mmHg (normal blood pressure), it needs to be treated to maintain it.
High blood pressure also damages arteries, making it difficult to pump blood and weakening them over time. Similarly, coronaviruses can have a negative effect on the heart and can damage it. Therefore, if you have high blood pressure and your heart is already weak, Covid-19 can have a negative effect on your heart.According to a study published in National Institute of HealthComorbidities such as hypertension accelerate atherosclerosis, which can lead to cardiovascular complications and increase the severity and mortality of COVID-19.Another study conducted by Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology The prevalence of hypertension was found to be higher in patients with severe Covid symptoms.
Management of hypertension in a Covid-19 pandemic
Consider the magnitude of the impact High blood pressure It’s in Covid-19 and vice versa, but it’s essential to find a way to control your blood pressure. Normal blood pressure is between 80/120 mmHg. If your blood pressure is above the normal range, there are several ways to maintain it. There are several methods recommended by Dr. Santosh Kumar Dora.
Manage prehypertension
Prehypertension is when systolic blood pressure is 120-139 mmHg and diastolic blood pressure is 80-89 mmHg. In other words, it’s a warning sign that you may have high blood pressure in the future. By managing high blood pressure at this stage, you can manage high blood pressure early and reduce your chances of getting sick.
Exercise is essential
Over and over again, research has emphasized the importance of exercise to keep illness away, and high blood pressure is no exception. Regular exercise It is an effective way to lower systolic blood pressure by 4-9 mmHg. It also helps you control your weight, which is a major factor leading to the development of high blood pressure. Aerobics, strength training, yoga, Zumba and more – choose from a variety of workouts to control your blood pressure levels. He continues that regular exercise for 30-45 minutes a day may help.
Do not skip the medicine
People with high blood pressure problems should start taking the drug as prescribed by a certified practitioner. Avoid self-medication and skipping medications. You need to follow dosing procedures that help you keep your blood pressure within range. It is not a good idea to stop taking the drug as soon as you show that your number has dropped, so do not stop taking the drug until your doctor advises you. Blood pressure levels can return to initial levels and can rise to higher levels, which can lead to serious complications.
Try the dash diet
Eating a healthy diet is essential for controlling blood pressure and reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other illnesses. Diet to stop high blood pressure (DASH) is one of the best diets for people suffering from high blood pressure. Contains whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts, low-fat dairy products, lean meats, fish, and less salt. When following this diet, the intake should be limited to less than 2300 mg (5 mg). Sodium per day..Published in British Medical Journal It has been found that limiting salt intake can lower blood pressure levels, especially in people with high blood pressure.
Avoid smoking
Smoking is the cause of several illnesses, from high blood pressure to cancer to diabetes, and it is important for people to avoid this dangerous habit. Dr. Dora says that each cigarette you consume raises your blood pressure temporarily for a few minutes after you’re done. Avoiding all forms of tobacco and indirect smoking can help maintain overall health and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.
Alcohol reduction
Drinking too much alcohol can raise your blood pressure to unhealthy levels. If you drink more than 3 glasses at a time, your blood pressure will rise temporarily. And if done regularly, it can lead to long-term results. If you are suffering from high blood pressure, avoid alcohol and drink moderately, Dr. Dora recommends. Studies have shown that heavy drinkers who have reduced their drinking to moderate levels have been able to successfully reduce systolic and diastolic blood pressure.
Caution: If you are suffering from high blood pressure and notice symptoms of Covid-19, consult your doctor immediately to avoid complications. Also, take all precautions to ensure your safety.
Published: May 17, 2021 14:07 | Updated: May 17, 2021 2:19 pm
