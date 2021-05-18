Connect with us

Health

Air quality regulations need to be introduced to prevent future epidemics

Avatar

Published

17 mins ago

on

By


Researchers say that water and food need similar indoor air quality regulations. Advanced ventilation systems can prevent epidemics such as COVID-19, just as water treatment protects against cholera, for example.

Air quality regulations need to be introduced to prevent future epidemics
/Thomas Kauka / East News /Reporter

Today, people spend most of their time indoors, but indoor air quality is not as regulated as water and food quality, scientists from an international team said, authors of a study published in Journal Science said. I am.

According to these experts, infections like COVID-19 can be prevented by improving the ventilation system. Air can transmit the virus in the same way as water (…) – confirm the professor who is the co-author of the post. Shelley Miller of the University of Colorado at Boulder. – This is a problem and we need to understand that we need tools to reduce the risk and potential exposure to viruses that have accumulated in the room air – researchers say.

The study was shown after the World Health Organization announced that SARS-CoV-2 was predominantly diffused in the air. Ten months ago, tissues realized that the virus could be transmitted via aerosols.

239 experts, including professors. Miller then wrote a public letter to medical institutions and authorities warning of the dangers of air travel. Researchers are now calling on the World Health Organization and authorities to develop and implement appropriate legislation regarding the presence of aerial viruses in buildings. According to experts, such a step has the same meaning as building a clean water and sewage system in the 19th century.

It will also correct an important misunderstanding that arose at that time. Well, at first I thought that cholera was spreading in the air. Only British doctor John Snow discovered the bacteria in the water. Similarly, Hungarian doctor Ignaz Semmelweis explained that washing hands before giving birth significantly reduces the number of infections. Despite the initial resistance, it is recognized that water infects the disease, not the air.

Later, in the early 1900s, American public health experts attributed many of the infections to large droplets of saliva thrown during a cough. Saliva quickly falls to the ground and works only at close range. Therefore, it effectively eliminated the possibility of transmission of the disease through the air. It was not until 1945 that William Wells published a treatise criticizing the omission of air as a vector of disease transmission. He supported his treatise in the study of tuberculosis and measles, but these views did not gain many supporters at the time.

The author of the new study says it’s time to start working. – Don’t wait for a new pandemic – call the professor. Jose Luis Jimenez, also from CU Boulder.

It requires the efforts of the entire community. When designing a building, you should not only provide minimal ventilation, but also take into account current respiratory illnesses such as influenza and the potential for future epidemics. Experts confirm.

The authors emphasize that the long-term neglect of air as a means of spreading the disease leaves a large gap in knowledge of building ventilation design and management. The exception is medical and industrial centers.

However, the disease-resistant ventilation system must be adapted to the type of room and the occupant’s breathing rate. Otherwise, these systems should work in a movie theater, for example, and in a different way in the gym. It’s also a good idea to enter a pandemic situation that leads to special filtering if needed. This saves energy.

According to scientists, the cost of implementing treatment is much lower than the cost of illness. They remember that the global monthly cost of COVID-19 is $ 1 trillion and the cost of influenza in the United States alone is over $ 10 billion. A full economic analysis has not yet been done, but researchers say the cost of proper ventilation should not exceed 1%. Total price to build a typical building.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: