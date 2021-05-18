Can fully vaccinated people still be infected with COVID-19?





Key Point People who are fully vaccinated are “less likely” to be infected with COVID-19

Data show that the vaccine is 97% effective in preventing symptomatological disorders

94% effective in preventing asymptomatic diseases As countries continue to strengthen their impetus for vaccination against COVID-19, there are many questions about whether fully vaccinated individuals can still infect and spread the virus. Experts finally weight. Dr. Peter Chin Hong, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, said that vaccinated people are “very unlikely” to be infected with the virus. “The more evidence we have, the less likely it is that a vaccinated person will infect others with the virus,” he said. WoodTV.. As of Monday, 37.3% of Americans have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 and 47.5% have been vaccinated at least once. CDC data show. Chin-Hong quoted a study in Israel and the United Kingdom that showed that “there are few infections from vaccinated people.” One study found that the Pfizer vaccine was at least 97% effective in preventing symptomatological and serious illness and death. The study also found that the vaccine was 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has previously stated that fully vaccinated people can resume activity without wearing masks or social distance. “Fully vaccinated people wear masks or wear masks, except as required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, regulations, and regulations including guidance on local businesses and workplaces. You can resume activity without having to physically leave. ” website OK However, experts warn that some people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may still get sick because they do not have a 100% effective vaccine. Experts continue to monitor and assess the frequency of this occurrence, the severity of the disease, and the likelihood that a vaccinated person will spread COVID-19 to others. Despite the obligation of new masks, people are still encouraged to wear masks in public, regardless of vaccination status. Photo: AFP / Angela Weiss

