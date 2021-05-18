More serious OSA associated with COVID-19 risk, but longer use of PAP reduces risk

Credit: CC0 public domain



The more severe the patient’s obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), the higher the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19, according to a study presented at the ATS 2021 International Conference. The study also found that the longer patients use positive airway pressure (PAP) each night, the lower their risk of COVID-19.

Dennis Hwang, MD, Medical Director KP SBC Sleep Medicine, Kaiser Permanente and Co-Chair, Sleep Medicine, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, and colleagues were evaluated for sleep disorders by Kaiser Permanente Southern California between 2015 and 2020. I checked the database of. .. They examined COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalization and mortality from all causes based on OSA status and whether patients adhered to PAP therapy.

Patients with OSA who used PAP (mainly CPAP) devices for more than 2 hours per night were considered “treated” and had an increased number of “treatment” stages, which were classified every 2 hours. PAP was used. The Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI) was used to define the severity of OSA. We used statistical tools to calculate the association between health factors and various demographic considerations such as gender, race / ethnicity, and age.

Medical records of 81,932 patients were included in the analysis. 1,493 patients were confirmed to have COVID-19 infection and 224 were hospitalized. Sixty-one patients admitted with COVID were in the ICU or died.

The authors noted that “untreated” OSA (and increased severity of OSA) was associated with higher and lower COVID-19 rates when “treated.” Improved PAP compliance also showed a reduction in infection rates when treated for at least 4 hours overnight during the pandemic.

The researchers also conducted an analysis of various factors that may have influenced the results. This analysis confirmed a higher infection rate with OSA than without OSA and the benefits of PAP over “untreated”. They also have high scores for obesity, the Charlesson Comorbidity Index (which classifies patients based on the number of chronic illnesses they have), black or Hispanic ethnicity, and Medicaid enrollment in COVID-19 infection rates. Found to be associated with the rise in.

Surprisingly, older people are generally more susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), but increasing age in the study was associated with lower infection rates. “We were also surprised that OSA patients with high PAP compliance rates had lower infection rates than patients without even OSA,” Dr. Huang said. “This further supports the direct physiological benefits of PAP therapy.”

“We believe that the relationship between OSA and the high risk of COVID-19 infection can be due to both biological and behavioral factors,” said Dr. Huang. “The more severe OSA infections, and the shared medical risk factors between OSA and COVID-19, such as male gender, obesity, and the presence of cardiovascular disease, are probably respiratory function, airway inflammation, and sleep. Supports biological effects through its effects on fragmentation .. On the other hand, the severity of COVID-19 clearly increases with age, although Senior citizens Supports explanation of behaviors associated with reduced infection rates. Patients with OSA tend to be older, and older patients may stick to social distance, masking, and low-risk social behavior. “

Similarly, we believe that the relationship between good PAP adherence and reduced COVID-19 infection rates may explain direct and indirect behavior. Reduced upper and lower airway obstruction, improved lung dilation, improved secretion and PAP recruitment Heating and humidification may be potential protective mechanisms. However, the relationship between infection risk and demographic factors such as increasing age, racial / ethnic minority status, and declining economic status suggests socio-economic implications in the workplace. I will. “

Dr. Huang said the study was conducted before the harsh winter COVID surge of 2020-2021. infection spike. “Preliminary analysis of updated datasets suggests that OSA has significantly increased the risk of hospitalization, but the impact of PAP needs further analysis.”