The Ministry of Health has released a list of thrombotic symptoms to watch out for after taking Covishield





India reported coagulation and bleeding events at only 0.61 for every 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine given to people, the Ministry of Health said. Along hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi Published on IST at 8:23 am on May 18, 2021

The United Ministry of Health announced on Monday the number of cases of blood clots in people who received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (called Covishield) in India. It was “very few”.. Covishield (one of the three urgently approved shots in India) is the most widely used in India and is manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute (SII). Watch: NITI Aayog explains that Covishield’s dose gap increased in 10-12 weeks “India’s AEFI (Post-vaccination Adverse Events) data show that there is a very small but decisive risk of thromboembolic events,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement of the National AEFI Commission. Quoted the report. Read also: Details of thromboembolic events after Covid-19 vaccination A thromboembolic event is the formation of a blood clot in a blood vessel. Blood clots can loosen and break and be carried by the bloodstream to block other blood vessels. The ministry has issued separate recommendations to healthcare professionals and vaccine beneficiaries to encourage people to become aware of suspected symptoms of thromboembolism. These symptoms occurred within 20 days of taking the shot (especially Covishield) and required beneficiaries to report to the vaccinated medical facility, the ministry said. The list of symptoms mentioned in the ministry’s recommendations is as follows: shortness of breath;

Chest pain;

Limb pain / pain when pushing limbs or swelling of limbs (arms or calves);

Multiple pinhead-sized red spots or bruise on the area beyond the injection site;

Persistent abdominal pain with or without vomiting;

Seizures with or without a history of vomiting;

Severe and persistent headache with or without vomiting (if there is no history of migraine or chronic headache);

Weakness / paralysis of specific sides or parts (including face) of limbs or body;

Persistent vomiting for no apparent reason;

Blurred vision or eye sore or diplopia;

Changes in mental status, confusion or decreased level of consciousness

Other symptoms or health conditions of concern to the recipient or family According to the AEFI Committee, we have completed a detailed case review of 498 serious and critical events. Twenty-six of them have been reported to have possible thromboembolism. Blood flow to block another blood vessel) Event-Post-Covishield vaccine-Report rate is 0.61 per million doses. close

