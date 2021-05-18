Postmenopausal women who notice common COVID jab symptoms





Photo provider: Unsplash "Minor" Postmenopausal women We are reporting unexpected bleeding after COVID-19 vaccination. Researchers behind the COVID symptom tracker app ZOE are investigating whether administration of the COVID-19 vaccine can temporarily disrupt a woman's menstrual cycle, even if postmenopausal menopause disappears. I have. They say that 6000 women reported unexpected or heavier bleeding after vaccination with a "minority", but the association between jabs and changes in menstrual bleeding is "real" or "Statistical habit". Dr. Kate Clancy, a US-based medical anthropologist, reported that although it was not a menopausal disorder, there was a heavier period earlier than usual after receiving the modelna vaccine. Since then, she has heard from many other women with similar experiences, such as postmenopausal women and trans-gender men who usually do not have menstruation because they are taking hormones. Dr. Clancy is conducting her own research on the potential link between the two and whether it should be listed as a side effect. Now the immunologist has explained what is happening. Dr. Victoria Mare, a reproductive immunologist at Imperial College London, Talked to the BBC About the close relationship between our menstrual cycle and the immune system. She explained that there are numerous immune cells throughout the body, especially in the endometrium, which acts to regulate when and how the egg bleeds when it is not fertilized. The chemical signals released by the vaccine can temporarily affect these immune cells, causing spotting and irregular periods. Inflammation in the body that occurs when the body is fighting the disease or making antibodies after vaccination can also affect the timing of ovulation. But she said there was no evidence or concern that these changes were permanent. She urged women of all ages to get the vaccine forward when called and explained that the benefits of being protected from COVID-19 far outweigh the risks. The story continues Many of these risks are completely unfounded, including online claims that jabs can cause miscarriage and long-term childbirth problems. She explained that there was a "mass of evidence" that was not the case. A full BBC interview with Dr. Male can be read here.

