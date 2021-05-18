Cancer Survivor Awarded for Relay For Life in Madison County, NY

The usual overnight celebrations of the annual Relay For Life of Madison County have not yet resumed the American Cancer Society’s fundraising efforts. However, the organizers wanted to make sure they celebrated their most important guest, the Cancer Survivor, even if traditional event meals, games and friendships couldn’t be realized this year.

Drive-through survivor celebrations, chicken barbecues and basketball raffles will take place on Saturday, June 5th, from 1pm to 4pm at the Betzfield parking lot on North Main Street in Oneida and the American Legion Post 169 next door. ..All fixed meals are open to the public for $ 12, but cancer survivors pre-registered by June 4 will receive one free meal each between 1 pm and 2 pm can do

C. Connie Skinner has been fighting eye melanoma herself for Relay’s treatment team, and says she is grateful for the help of the American Cancer Society (ACS) on her own journey with the disease. I did. She said ACS also introduced her to some beautiful friends.

Skinner said they always need to honor cancer survivors.

“As my own survivors, I think it’s important to celebrate what we all have experienced,” she explained. “When people can see real survivors, I think it helps them see the good work they are doing and it may encourage them to give them a little more.”

Madison County Relay For Life is one of many community fundraising activities held annually for ACS, typically at Onida High School, or more recently at Onida’s Veterinary Field. Survivors will receive a special Goody Bag on June 5th, and in addition to the general basket raffle, there will be a survivor basket raffle for those prestigious guests.

According to Skinner, Legion donated chicken and Cisco Syracuse also provided valuable support for the event.

Guests start at Vet’s Field, where they can drop off their basket raffle tickets. Survivors will also receive a free dinner ticket there. After that, all diners drive to the corps to pick up food in the parking lot. Raffle winners will be drawn at the end of the event.

Skinner initially considered performing the traditional light ritual of lighting a candle in a decorated paper bag decorated to commemorate his loved ones fighting cancer and those who died of illness on the same night. He said. They decided that the downtime between it and the barbecue was too long, so a brilliant event is tentatively scheduled for Friday, September 17th at the parking lot of the United Methodist Church of St. Paul in Oneida.

Luminary bags will be on sale at the event on June 5th.

The idea for an alternative glorious event came from Kat Wojsiat, a member of the Relay Committee, a 2020 graduate of Houghton College’s Holy Cross Academy, now a student at Houghton College.

“I’ve always enjoyed the festive side of the relay, but I love celebrities because they respect and remember what we lost,” she said. “This gives people the opportunity to do it, even though everything else is happening now. The world may be paused, but the fight against cancer is not. . “

No team has funded the American Cancer Society through Relay For Life in Madison County, as the cancer wasn’t resting during the pandemic.

“We are still moving forward,” Skinner promised. “Cancer is still there, many people are suffering and need our help.”

The Onida American Legion Post 169 is Onida’s 398 North Main St. It is in. The veterinary field is right next to the south.

For more information or to register for a survivor’s diet, please visit relayforlife.org/madisoncountyny. There are many other fundraising activities before the glorious ceremony. Find Relay For Life of Madison County on Facebook for the latest event announcements.

Mike Jaquays is the Editor-in-Chief of Mid-York Weekly. Subscribe or activate your digital account now for unlimited access to his story. Send an email to Mike Jaquays at [email protected]