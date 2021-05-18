Jesus Christ in Rio “praises” vaccines, China sends an important factor in vaccine production — MercoPress





Jesus Christ of Rio “praises” vaccines, China sends important ingredients for their production 18th Tuesday, May 2021 –08: 50 UTC

“The vaccine is preserved and can be read in the statue of Jesus Christ in Rio. Rio de Janeiro’s iconic statue of Jesus Christ was the recipient of an advertising campaign in support of the coronavirus vaccine. This was in line with the news that Brazil would receive an important ingredient from China for the local production of immunosuppressive drugs. President Jair Bolsonaro’s politically false approach to this issue has been accused of being reluctant to deliver the substances that China needs to produce both AstraZeneca and Sinovac jabs. Some believers found the exhibit “blasphemous,” but Rodrigo Cruz, the secretary-general of the Brazilian Ministry of Health, said on Monday that the Fiocrus Institute of Medicine would receive two lots of AstraZeneca jab ingredients on Saturday. Stated. “Fortunately, today we have received confirmation that these two lots will ship on May 21st, which is enough to produce about 18 million batches,” Cruz said in Congress on the covid-19 crisis. He told the committee hearing. Meanwhile, São Paulo Governor Joao Doria said the state’s Butantã Institute for Biomedical Sciences will receive 7 million shots of material on May 26. “Good news!” Doria tweeted, accusing President Bolsonaro of delaying foreign policy. Brazil is one of the countries most affected by the virus, with more than 436,000 deaths (after the United States) and more than 15.6 million infected. Health experts also warn that another surge in cases may be imminent in the Amazonas region of the country where the more infectious variants of the virus were first discovered. “The third wave is a big concern. Lucas Ferrante, a biologist and researcher at Amazon’s National Laboratory, told Al Jazeera earlier this month. About 17% of Brazilians have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine so far, but only 8% are considered fully vaccinated. reference: Due to diplomatic rift with China, there is a shortage of active ingredients to make vaccines in Brazil — MercoPress

