8 health foods you may add to your daily diet

You are often told to eat healthy, reduce snacks, and monitor calories. While we see health foods in the form of fruits and vegetables, we also see certain types of packaged foods that promote good nutrition and health. But did you know that packaged foods are not always good for us? !! According to the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, packaged and processed foods contain certain hidden ingredients that can affect our health. Eating the right kind of food and the right nutrition is the key to a healthy lifestyle. You don’t have to look for exotic fruits, vegetables and nuts to make your daily diet generous. Take a look at some daily health foods that are checking your health.

Here are eight health foods you might add to your daily diet:

1. Spinach

As we all know that spinach is an excellent source of protein, fiber and minerals, this leafy vegetable is also high in plant-based omega 3 and folic acid, both of which are heart disease, hypertension and osteoporosis. Many people hate the simple taste of spinach and find ways to avoid eating it. But it’s not free! It’s here An interesting way to add parak (spinach) to your diet.

2. Yogurt

It is a nutritious food known for its various health benefits. Rich in calcium, it checks bone health. Not only that, it has the potential to improve various health attributes associated with lactose intolerance, weight loss, and probiotic bacteria. There are some interesting yogurt-based recipes you can try.

(Read again: Does eating yogurt lower my blood pressure?This study).

Yogurt can also be turned into a simple dip.

3. Egg

Many people are wondering if an egg is healthy. To answer this, it is essential to look at the nutritional value of eggs. According to a study conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health, one large egg yolk contains 200 mg of cholesterol, making it one of the high sources of cholesterol in the diet. They also contain extra nutrients that may help reduce the risk of heart disease.Try these Delicious egg recipe For breakfast.

4. Walnut

Nuts are an important part of many healthy diets. According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, walnuts are high in polyunsaturated fatty acids and are superior to saturated fats. Interestingly, walnuts contain α-linolenic acid and linoleic acid, which may have anti-inflammatory properties that keep the internal organs healthy.Here are some interesting things Walnut recipe for you.

Photo courtesy of iStock

5. Oats

I have seen a delicious oat bowl decorated with berries and nuts. Oat bowls are as delicious as they look and are also suitable for dieting. Eating more oats is an easy way to increase your fiber intake. Dietary fiber is good for the intestines, has low cholesterol, maintains blood sugar levels, and keeps you feeling full. It’s interesting, isn’t it? Oats are whole grains, and regular oats do not contain sugar, making them a good place to start your day. What are you looking for?Try these Oat recipe For breakfast.

6. Sweet potato

It is rich in beta-carotene, an antioxidant that effectively raises vitamin A levels in the blood. Sweet potatoes are nutritious, rich in fiber, packed and very enjoyable. It can be cooked in a variety of ways, including boiling, baking, steaming, and frying. We Indians love it in the form of Shakar Karchondi charts. correct? One medium sweet potato It contains almost four times the daily intake of Vitamin A, Vitamin C, B6, Potassium, Manganese and Lutein. Did you know that sweet potatoes come in colors such as white, orange, and purple? So next time, don’t forget to add these to your colorful salad bowl!

(Read again: Sweet Potato Health Benefits: This is why Shakarkandi excels in skin and overall health).

Did you know that sweet potatoes come in colors such as white, orange, and purple? Photo courtesy of iStock

7. Broccoli

Broccoli may not be what everyone likes, but it is certainly rich in fiber, protein, potassium, calcium, selenium, magnesium, vitamins A, C, E, K, and various B vitamins. These various nutrients make broccoli a superfood known to improve bone health, skin, digestion and reduce body inflammation.It’s delicious here Broccoli recipe You can try it at home.

8. Orange

Orange is a fruit that we all love to eat. It is an excellent source of vitamin C, which is essential for the production of white blood cells and antibodies that help fight. infection.. Not only that, this humble fruity also contains powerful antioxidants that play an important role in the production of collagen, which protects cells from damage caused by free radicals and tightens the skin.

(Read again: 5 smoothies that can help boost your immunity).

Orange is beneficial in many ways. Photo courtesy of iStock

Now that you have noticed these healthy foods, try to include them in your daily diet and lead a healthy life.