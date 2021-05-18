Health
Facebook will change your profile picture if you violate the “fake news” rules with the new clampdown
If you violate certain rules, your Facebook profile picture may change without your consent.
The move is part of Facebook’s crackdown on fake news and statements against vaccines.
Reports from tech giants have revealed how removing profile pictures that promote messages against vaccines is fighting.
These types of profile pictures, which may feature a person’s face surrounded by anti-vaccine quotes, violate Facebook guidelines.
The blog post states: “A key part of our work to increase vaccination is to address content that violates our rules regarding false information about COVID-19 and vaccines.
“During the pandemic process, we removed more than 16 million pieces of this content from the app because we violated the rules regarding incorrect information about COVID-19 and vaccines.
“For certain content that does not violate these rules but may discourage someone from being vaccinated, we will reduce its distribution on Facebook and remove it from Facebook and Instagram recommendations.”
A CNBC report Revealed some vaccination profile photo frames found on Facebook.
These include “I TRUST MY IMMUNE SYSTEM! #NOTASHOT” and “F *** Your Covid Vaccine”.
Some people also use frames that don’t explicitly mention the word vaccine or Covid-19, which can make it difficult for Facebook to remove them.
CNBC said, “I have an immune system!” #MedicalFreedom “along with” My Body My Choice. ”
There is also a profile picture with the syringe pictogram erased.
Facebook supports the fame of profile pictures in favor of vaccination.
“Public health studies show that people are more likely to be vaccinated when they see others in the area being vaccinated.
“In countries where vaccines are available to most people, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, we have stepped up efforts to show people that friends and neighbors share support for the vaccine through profile frames and stickers.
“More than 5 million people around the world use these profile frames, and more than 50% of Facebook’s US people use the COVID-19 vaccine profile frame, which was jointly developed with the US Department of Health. I’ve already seen it. Human Services and Disease Control and Prevention Center. “
Why does Facebook feel like it’s snooping on you?
This is what you need to know …
- The magic of targeted advertising is that you need to feel relevant to yourself, even if you don’t know why.
- Facebook passes a lot of information anyway, so Facebook doesn’t have to spy on your actual conversation.
- Following this link will allow you to download everything Facebook knows about you. Most people will soon find that it is a tremendous amount of information.
- Advertisers can use the information they collect from their activities across the web and on multiple devices without having to log in to Facebook or other services.
- They probably know where you live, what you like, who your friends are, how much money you make, your political beliefs and more.
- So when you get an ad for what you say out loud, it’s almost certainly only an advertiser who is very good at predicting your interests.
- It’s possible that your ad campaign was running and you didn’t notice that you saw the ad. Then you talked about it, you didn’t realize it was advertised, and only then you notice future ads – it suddenly looks suspicious.
- Let’s say you were talking about a holiday to Scotland. And suddenly you are being advertised for a holiday to Scotland.
- You may not have searched for anything related to it before.
- However, Facebook can use information about your wealth level, past vacation interests, time of year (advertising for winter Scottish retreats is common in cold weather), and your location.
- What looks like a snoop is really just a clever ad.
In other news, Twitter Working on subscription services Called Twitter Blue, it costs users $ 2.99 per month.
Instagram allows you to make it publicly easy Show pronouns On your profile.
And Facebook Faced a backlash in the U.S. It’s beyond the plan to create an Instagram version for children under the age of 13.
How often do you change your Facebook profile picture? Let us know in the comments …
We pay for your story! Is there a story about the Sun Online Tech & Science team?Send us an email with [email protected]
