This is the effect of the vaccine on long covid





Coronavirus vaccine Long covidAccording to a new study, more than half of the participants reported improvement after the jab. It was conducted by the patient advocacy group Long Covid SOS in collaboration with Dr. David Strain of the University of Exeter School of Medicine and Dr. Jeremy Rossman of the University of Kent. the study We surveyed more than 800 people about their symptoms before and after vaccination. We examined scores before and after 14 common long Covid symptoms, such as fatigue and fog of memory. More than half (57%) of participants reported an overall improvement in symptoms, 24% reported no difference, and 19% reported worsening. However, it is worth noting that only 3% of respondents said that all symptoms had worsened, which was often temporary. Luis Alvarez via Getty Images Studies that have not been peer-reviewed follow long-standing concerns of the Covid community that vaccination can exacerbate symptoms by stimulating the immune response. Ondine Sherwood, from LongCovidSOSShe said that people affected by the long Covid were “relieved by the results of this study, and [not] Hesitate to provide the vaccine. “ “These data show that many people improve after vaccination and only a small percentage worsen,” she added. “These changes may be temporary for some. This information leads to controlled clinical trials and knows if the vaccine has therapeutic uses in people with long-term Covid. I hope we can do it. “ Studies cannot say for sure whether the vaccine will relieve long-term Covid symptoms, or whether people are simply recovering over a period of time. However, there is some evidence suggesting that people experience symptomatic relief after a single vaccination, a slight recurrence while waiting for a second jab, and a second symptom relief after a second injection. did. In general, people who received the mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) reported more improvement in their symptoms than those who received the adenovirus vaccine (AstraZeneca). Result of investigation: The modelna vaccine reduced the mean symptomatology score by 31% from previous symptoms, followed by Pfizer by 24.4% and AstraZeneca by 23%.

Compared to the AstraZeneca vaccine, there were “significant benefits” from the Moderna vaccine in terms of fatigue, myalgia / myalgia, and chest pain.

Approximately half of the people who participated in the study suggested that their symptoms returned to baseline at the time of response, and the other half provided sustained benefits. “The vaccination program is essential to prevent reinfection of people in Longcovid,” said Dr. Strain of the University of Exeter School of Medicine. “These results cause cautious optimism. “Despite all the warnings about observational data, self-reporting of symptoms, and lack of time management, the overwhelming positive response of those who have suffered for up to 12 months, in the worst case, causes vaccination to worsen. It suggests that it may be beneficial, and potentially beneficial, to those who live with long Covids. “Once confirmed, this benefit may give hope to more people. For some, this shows that long Covids respond to treatment, so the rest of the treatment We need to find out. “

