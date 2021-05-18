Covid Home Care Tips for Mild Infections





The number of cases of COVID 19 has increased in the past few weeks. Almost all of India is blocked. This means that we have to try to take care of ourselves. Stay protected and follow Covid 19 regulations. However, if you are infected with the virus and fortunately the symptoms are not severe, you can treat it at home. Most people follow basic rules such as wearing a mask, using disinfectants, and checking body temperature. The best way to prevent getting infected with a virus is to follow these steps: Basic precautions are best in today’s situation. The most important place in your home. Keeping your home tidy and safe is very important. Regular cleaning of the house with a disinfectant is also very helpful. Your home is a place where you can treat yourself. If you have a Covid19 contract and it’s not so important, you can treat it at home. Here are some tips on how to treat mild Covid 19 at home: I take a test If your test results are positive for Covid, your healthcare provider will visit your home. Experts will do further testing to determine if your condition is mild, moderate, or severe. Obviously, in severe cases, the person needs to be hospitalized. However, this can be done if it is identified in a mild or moderate category. Even in the medium category, you may need to go to the hospital. It is decided by the officer. Symptomatology The main symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or dyspnea, fatigue, muscle or body pain, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, stuffy nose or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. I know that. In rare cases, hiccups can be a symptom. Experts said mouth ulcers would also be a sign. The main difference between the “mild” and “moderate” categories is oxygen saturation. If the oxygen level is normal, it falls into the mild category. That’s good news. What should I do You can treat yourself at home because you are in a mild category. But don’t underestimate this.

Currently, hospitalization is not required unless symptoms worsen or medical professionals advise.

The basic need is self-quarantine. Stay in the room and do not roam freely as it can endanger your family.

Medications: You are not prescribing Covid19 medications. However, symptoms include fever and cough, so you can take these tablets.

Tablets such as Dolo 650 and other mild paracetamol, cough syrup, throat infection tablets, and other basic medications should be on hand.

Check your body temperature regularly. This is the most common symptom, so check if you have a fever and if the temperature is rising.

Check your oxygen saturation and increase your pulse regularly. Carry an oxygenometer or pulse oximeter to check.

Home quarantined patients sometimes need to pay attention to the symptoms of their illness. If you have a problem, you should report it to your doctor as soon as possible.

If possible, Covid patients should be housed in a room with a bathroom. The room in which they are staying must be well ventilated.

Drink plenty of water and juice. Be careful not to consume cold liquids. Hot tea and hot water with herbs are also good. Emergency If you have a fever for more than 7 days, you should consult your doctor. Therefore, check the temperature regularly.

If your symptoms worsen, you can see a doctor and go to the hospital. The doctor will then advise accordingly.

Check your oxygen levels regularly. If you feel uncomfortable, talk to your doctor right away. The same is true for your pulse.

Breathing problems, oxygen levels below 94%, and chest pain. If you find any of these problems, go to the hospital. Isolation should end 10 days after the onset of symptoms, or 3 days if there is no fever. There is no need to repeat the Covid test after the house quarantine period is over.

