These are immunosuppressive drugs that personally turn to the national Covid-19 vaccination effort.

When managed by Hannah Rummer and her brother Nick Reed COVID-19 vaccine, They don’t just see a series of arms injecting and bandaging. They meet their soccer coaches, their piano instructors, their neighbors and their favorite teachers.

Pharmacist Rummer and intern Reid have immunized not only the cities of Ohio, but also rural people like themselves in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

“Growing up with many of these people and returning as an immunosuppressive drug a few years later really helped none of us really experience anything. For me, that’s what we grew up with. All I had to do was give back to the community, “Reed said.

Vaccination sites are no longer just large stadiums or large facilities. Today, it is often the local pharmacists and healthcare professionals who are responsible for the point of contact for Covid-19 prevention. The advantage that the team of sisters and brothers told CNN is that they still look familiar with the experience of alerting people.

“Personal connections can be made very quickly. Even 5 or 10 seconds a day can have a huge impact,” says Rummer. “Ask if they are the key to regaining that relationship and bringing relevance to the situation, or simply ensuring that they know how they will be okay.”

Experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, estimate that 70% to 85% of the U.S. population needs to be immune to the virus through vaccination or previous infections to control its spread. I will. Approximately 46% of US adults are vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Authorities are worried that the number of people who have decided to oppose vaccination or are hesitant for safety reasons may prevent them from closing the gap.

From working with marginalized communities to engaging customers who came just to receive prescriptions and spending extra time chatting with someone waiting for a shot, immune devices invested in community vaccination on CNN. He said he was doing it. This is the story they shared.

He shares near-death experiences with patients

Frank Aledondo, a CVS pharmacist, shares a story with patients every time they hear them calling Covid-19 a flu or government conspiracy.

On March 26, 2020, Aledondo was hit by a wave of malaise while working at an independent pharmacy in McAllen, Texas. He dealt with the chills and pain, but he was not diagnosed with Covid-19 until the following week.

Doctors said he would be hospitalized if his oxygen saturation was 92 or less, but he was 78 when he was checked. He said his oxygen remained in the tank while he was hospitalized and nasal oxygenated.

On the second day at the hospital, he was told he needed to wear a ventilator. At the time, he didn’t know the statistics about the possibility of not removing the ventilator alive, but he said he was still afraid.

When he sedated, Aledondo said he suffered a horrifying hallucination: a black ops device hidden in his room, his wife fled with his doctor and nurse trying to kill him. I did.

Fortunately, he removed the ventilator and regained enough lung capacity to train the marathon, but he also had the special purpose of vaccination, he said.

His focus is on McAllen’s Hispanic community, and Arredondo states that due to language barriers and cultural differences, he does not always accept government vaccine messages.

Arredondo found a way to fill the gap by talking about his experience, explaining the benefits of vaccination, and encouraging people to tell their family and friends the same thing.

“If no one in the circle of family and friends can identify or face the illness, I think it’s important for the vaccinated people to personalize it,” Arredondo said. Mr. says. .. “When I hear that I have been hospitalized for 15 days and the ventilator has been hospitalized for 10 days, they usually receive it … it becomes a bit more realistic for them.”

He meets them where they are

Stephen Fadwol, who works in Chicago’s South Side, said personalizing the vaccination experience is his way to combat medical disparities.

Fadowole said he emigrated to the United States in 2011 from Nigeria, where people in need of advanced care often have to leave the country. Seeing that it was difficult for some people to get the care they needed, Fadwol said he wanted to be a pharmacist as well as a person who would give back to his community.

So, seeing Covid-19 shut down Chicago, Walgreens pharmacy manager Fadowole vaccinated people with poor medical system services or lacking the technical know-how to make online reservations. I knew I needed to provide. ..

In response, he and his colleagues brought the vaccine to the community and visited churches, community centers, care facilities, and community centers.

“How can I make this as easy, comfortable and comfortable as possible?” Fadowole said was his focus.

According to him, one of the key strategies was to engage with skeptics in the community rather than making the vaccine feel compelled.

“There is a lot of bad blood in my community about vaccines. Tuskegee experiment And other events that made them skeptical of healthcare, “said Fadwol. “Okay, are you skeptical? I have a question.”

When discussing vaccine safety, science and importance with customers, Fadwol said he always follows up the next day.

“If we do it for all patients, we can do it by July 4,” he said. “It’s a small decision we make that turns into a national effort.”

She overcomes her sadness

Payal Patel, a CVS pharmacist, lamented the loss to two of life’s most important Covid-19s, but did not delay vaccination as much as possible.

“Covid shouldn’t kill another person,” Patel said. “When we convey this message, we are passionate about it.”

Patel was vaccinated at the first long-term care clinic in Camarillo, California, on December 29, when he received news that his grandfather was hospitalized for Covid-19.

Patel said her always-quiet grandfather had a smile and a story to share with her every time she met him. She said she would never forget the expression of pride in his eyes at the graduation ceremony of the pharmacy school.

A few weeks before he was admitted to the hospital, she was blessed for the Diwali festival at her grandfather’s feet. Hindu Light Festival, And a few days after watching him die for 15 minutes by Zoom, she said.

Ten days later, my grandmother, whose parents had been raised in India for 10 years to establish a life in the United States, was also called to be diagnosed with Covid-19.

By day eight, the family had returned to Zoom and prayed when they took their last breath just a few miles away.

Her boss told her that she should take time to mourn, but Patel couldn’t stop. She said she couldn’t vaccinate people fast enough.

“I didn’t know what to do and I couldn’t lose my grandma or grandpa, so I continued to work,” Patel said. “I just continued.”

According to Patel, what can be a simple interaction is by no means impersonal to her, and it is important to spend time with the patient.

“For me, providing a vaccine is a life-giving or life-saving thing, so it’s never a deal,” Patel said.

Correction: Earlier versions of this story misspelled Frank Aledondo’s surname and missed the month when Payal Patel learned that his grandfather was admitted to the hospital. It was December.