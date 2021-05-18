County seems likely to move to Covid-restricted Yellow Tier





Along Elaine Goodman

Daily Post Correspondent

Santa Clara County officials said the county is hoping this week to move to the Covid-19 restricted yellow layer, the least restricted layer of the state’s four-color system.

“All indicators look very positive here in Santa Clara County,” said county lawyer James Williams. “I’m not sure until Tuesday, but it looks like we’re on track to get into the yellow layer from the state blueprint.”

Williams’ comments were received on Sunday (May 16) during a Covid-19 telephone town hall meeting hosted by Santa Clara County supervisor Joe Simitian. Guest speakers at Simitian City Hall were Williams and Yvonne Maldonado, professors of global health and infectious diseases at Stanford University.

As of yesterday, Santa Clara County was in the orange layer. Moving to the yellow layer will allow bars in the county that do not serve meals to reopen indoors with up to 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. The yellow layer allows more people indoors for certain businesses such as gyms and family entertainment centers.

The state places counties in specific tiers based on the percentage of recent Covid-19 cases.

A city hall listener wanted to know why Santa Clara County was lagging behind San Francisco and Los Angeles, which are already in the yellow tier.

It’s hard to know for sure, but Williams said there may be different explanations for the move of big cities to the yellow layer.

Los Angeles County was hit hard by the winter covid surge, affecting many people, Williams said.

“One of the consequences of that very high community infection rate is that we now have innate immunity because a very high percentage of the LA County population has already acquired Covid,” Williams said. I will.

He added that in addition to those who have immunity to vaccination.

In San Francisco, the most likely explanation for the transition to the yellow layer is the enforcement of stricter rules that are more restrictive than those in Santa Clara County, Williams said.

Among the counties already in the yellow layer, San Mateo County entered the yellow layer last week.

Vaccinations for customers

A woman who owns a Mountain View Yoga Center said at a town hall meeting that her business was barely stalled by holding a Zoom class. She asked if the customer could request vaccination before returning directly to the yoga studio.

Williams said the answer was “yes”.

“In the context of employment, there is information from the federal, EEOC, and state levels that we can ask for vaccine status and request people to get vaccinated if needed,” Williams said. .. “And that’s even more true for patrons and customers.” EEOC is the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in the United States.

Williams said Santa Clara County complies with state rules regarding wearing masks. As of Thursday, the state required unvaccinated people to wear masks outdoors if they were unable to maintain physical distance. Fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors unless they are attending a crowded event such as a concert or trade fair.

State requirements require that vaccinated and unvaccinated persons, with some exceptions, wear masks indoors outside of their homes.

In an informal survey during a town hall meeting, 90% of listeners said they had completed the Covid-19 vaccination. Another 6% received the first shot in the two-shot series.

One listener wanted to know if a Covid-19 test was still needed after someone had been completely vaccinated.

Professor Maldonado of Stanford University said some companies and organizations may still need testing. But in general, testing is usually not needed after vaccination unless someone is experiencing Covid’s symptoms, she said.

Vaccination is easy to get

At a town hall meeting last month, Simitian and his guests discussed the challenges of meeting the demand for covid vaccines.

In contrast, Williams said yesterday that he had a lot of vaccine reservations. In addition, vaccinations are available at several stops without reservation. For more information, please visit sccfreevax.org.

“If you know who you’ve been waiting for, there’s no better time,” Williams said. “We still have all the mass vaccination infrastructure in place.”