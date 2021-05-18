High confidence in science can give people more confidence about the COVID-19 vaccine





Countries with high social confidence in science are more likely to be vaccinated against diseases such as COVID-19. This is an important finding from a new report published this week. Natural human behavior, From London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), University of Sydney, Surrey University. In research, researchers Using the largest data survey on vaccine reliability (2018 Wellcome Global Monitor), confidence in the science of society as a whole gives confidence in individual vaccines to more than 120,000 respondents in 126 countries. I decided how to promote it. Previous research has focused on science and individual confidence in vaccines. However, researchers have found that confidence in vaccines and hesitation in vaccines at the individual level have a lot to do with how much confidence a country or society has in science. Researchers point out that thinking about vaccine rights, mistakes, benefits, risks, and risks can be a daunting task, especially if people have little experience or knowledge of the problem. Therefore, people instead rely on “shortcuts” of trust (or distrust) in science and scientists, look at the attitudes and behaviors of others, and determine what is normal and accepted. .. Informal impressions of how science is evaluated or contested are addressed through social interactions, media expression, cultural and political debates. These factors combine to form an individual assessment of the reliability of science. Wellcome Trust monitors show a high level of confidence in science around the world, with more than four-fifths reporting “some” or “many” confidence in science. Vaccines are also relatively reliable, with 81% agreeing that the vaccine is safe worldwide and 86% agreeing that the vaccine is effective. Confidence in science is highest in North America, Western Europe and Australasia, and lowest in South America, Eastern Europe and Africa. As COVID-19 vaccination programs are deployed in many countries around the world, the author emphasizes the importance of understanding vaccine hesitation. They argue that understanding how society feels about science can have a significant impact on personal uptake. Commenting on the findings, Professor Patrick Sturgis, lead author of the LSE’s Methodology Division, said: The focus of global attention may shift from vaccine supply to demand. Willing to hesitate to vaccinate or hesitate to vaccinate. A better understanding of why social sciences are confident that people will be vaccinated against COVID is now of urgent importance. Our research shows the crucial importance of social-level factors in fostering vaccine confidence, especially the benefits of strong social norms for trusting science and scientists. “ Source: London School of Economics Journal reference: Sturgis, P. , et al.. (2021) Trust in science, social consensus, and confidence in vaccines. Natural human behavior. doi.org/10.1038/s41562-021-01115-7..

