“Game Changer”: How mRNACOVID-19 Vaccine Technology Helps Fight Other Diseases-Nationwide

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine What Canadians are receiving could be the first in a new wave of vaccination against many illnesses — driven by new technologies used to make shots, researchers say. ..

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine are mRNA vaccines that differ from regular vaccines in how they help build immunity against pathogens. Scientists hope that this new approach will lead to the rapid discovery of many new vaccines.

The mRNA vaccine is essentially a blueprint for cells, directing it to make certain proteins found in the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. When your cells make that protein, your immune system is trained to recognize it, making antibodies that help you fight COVID-19 if you encounter a real deal.

“This is a very efficient way to introduce the immune system into this protein, the peplomer, so when it comes in contact with the actual virus, it already has a good immune response in both T-cell and antibody responses. You get it — to fight it off and prevent infection, ”said Scott Harperin, director of the Center for Vaccine Science in Canada and professor of pediatrics, microbiology, and immunology at the University of Darhausy.

















According to Harperin, mRNA vaccine technology can be very useful because it allows easy exchange of “instructions.”

“It’s very easy to change the genetic code and make a protein from another virus,” he said.

Researchers still need to carefully examine all viruses to identify proteins that need to be trained to target the immune system, but with that part, it’s relatively easy to create a new vaccine. is.

Other vaccines require the protein to grow in the laboratory before being put into the body, he said. RNA vaccines make vaccine production much easier because the protein itself is produced simply by giving the code to the body.

“One day, if we were manufacturing a coronavirus vaccine and a new infection occurred, we would stop manufacturing the coronavirus vaccine and put it into operation within a few weeks instead of a year to build a new factory, and others. Vaccines can be produced, “Halperin said.

“That’s the exciting part. This platform is versatile enough to prepare for other emerging infectious diseases that may occur.”

Although this technology has been developed for over a decade, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are the first approved mRNA vaccines.

But scientists have been working on using it for other illnesses. According to the 2018 review NatureResearchers are investigating the mRNA platform to see if it can be adapted to combat diseases such as influenza, Zika virus, and rabies.

It is even being investigated as a way to fight cancer. Alison Kelvin, a vaccinologist for Saskatoon-based vaccines and infectious disease organizations, said he was “extremely excited” about the possibility.

This will be a big step forward, she says. Because each person’s cancer is unique, a wide range of treatments may not be useful for everyone.

“Therefore, what you can do with a cancer-based vaccine is to identify a specific signature specific to each person’s tumor or cancer and use it as the basis of the vaccine to see what the tumor looks like to that person’s immune system. It ’s about teaching, ”says Kelvin. “So the immune system can target it, kill it, and get rid of it.”

She says mRNA technology can also be used to make better flu vaccines because it can reduce the time it takes to make flu vaccines and increase compatibility with the prevalent flu virus. .. Researchers said she was effective against all flu viruses.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), influenza is estimated to kill about 250,000 to 650,000 people each year. According to the WHO, cancer killed about 10 million people in 2020.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA vaccine factories could be used effectively to tackle other viruses, Acuitas Therapeutics, a Vancouver-based company whose technology is being used in Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Said Thomas Madden, President and CEO of.

“We hope that we have the ability to produce billions of doses of COVID-19 annually, and that if we deal with a pandemic, that ability will continue to be available and can be extended for other vaccines,” he said. Stated.

“This is a very cutting-edge technology that has been developed for many years, but now we have the opportunity to demonstrate its clinical value and clinical significance,” he said.

According to Harperin, it is not yet known how long the protection provided by the mRNA vaccine will last.

“There are no known disadvantages, but we don’t have much information because we haven’t tracked people who have been vaccinated for a long time,” he said, pointing out the need for long-term research. Of these vaccines.

Despite these unanswered questions, Harperin continues to be excited about the potential of mRNA vaccines.

“I think it’s a real game changer,” he said. “Science usually moves very slowly and gradually, but sometimes we have to make a leap in times of crisis.”

