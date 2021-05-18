Will Santa Clara and Santa Cruz be the next yellow layer?





Two more local counties were launched on Tuesday as the color-coded resumption system California used to set limits in many of the pandemics entered the final month. Proceed to the coveted yellow layer of the state.. Both Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties are eligible to move to a stage that means a “minimal” coronavirus epidemic this week, with the loosest restrictions on the blueprint for a safer economic hierarchical framework. .. Updated county assignments are usually announced every Tuesday around noon. Governor Gavin Newsom Blueprint First deployed in August last yearWill retire on June 15, and state leaders say they will remove most restrictions on pandemic-related business capabilities and meetings. The hierarchical system is based on the local coronavirus case rate and the percentage of deadly virus tests that have returned positive in each county. As their counties move forward, the move paves the way for higher capacity limits in many indoor businesses in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties, with a green light on indoor bars that don’t serve food to reopen their doors. Will give. The two counties met Yellow Tier criteria last week and are eligible to move forward if they maintain a case rate within that range for two consecutive weeks. According to data posted by each county, the new case rate is almost flat in Santa Clara and slightly lower in Santa Cruz. Each spent more than a month in the orange “medium” layer. Three more counties across the state (Orange, California’s third-largest population, Amador and Inho in the eastern part of the state) are also eligible to move to the yellow layer this week. Tehama and Yuba counties want to move from the red stage, which indicates a “substantial” coronavirus epidemic, to the orange layer. Nine counties throughout the state have reached the yellow layer. Including San Francisco And St. Matthew In the bay area. Alameda and Contra Costa counties remain in the current orange layer, at least next week. Check for updates.

