Bolton’s Vaccine Repellent Story Fuel Sector Says MP | Coronavirus

Equality activists, politicians and scientists have warned that ministers could cause division by suggesting an increase in Covid cases. Bolton, Blackburn, and Erewash are due to vaccine hesitation in certain communities.

Bolton has the highest case rate in the country with 275 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the week ending May 12. Bedford has overtaken Erewash and Blackburn to become the second worst Covid hotspot in the country, with 122 cases per 100,000. In the Leveredge area of ​​Bolton, more than 1,000 inhabitants per 100,000 were Covid-positive during the week leading up to May 12.

On Monday, the Minister of Health said Matt HancockTo those who hesitated to take the vaccine, “The majority of people hospitalized with the coronavirus are eligible for jabs, but chose not to have jabs yet and arrived at the hospital at Bolton Hospital. See what’s happening. Some of them are in the intensive care unit. “

Bolton Southeast Labor lawmaker Yasmine Cresi said the minister was forging a “dangerous” story, blaming residents on a trip abroad and potentially bringing Covid back home. “When I was there,” he said he received the email. ..

She added: “We can already see the element of racism coming. [The government narrative] It’s really useless. It wasn’t a vaccine hesitation. It’s not well-developed, and this conservative government is blaming everyone but themselves, causing tension. “

Dr. Zubaida Hake, Runny Made Trust, a member of Independent Sage and a former interim director, “Misleading and unethical by the Minister of Health, Matt Hancock suggests that hesitation in the vaccine is driving the rapid spread of B1617.2. In light of his conclusions, so-called India. Variants are based on a sample of 18 hospitalizations in Bolton. People were vaccinated. “

Bolton case rates are higher among people under the age of 40 who were not eligible for the first dose of the vaccine until May 12. According to a Guardian analysis, there were 380 cases per 100,000 people under the age of 40 last week, compared to 163 cases over the age of 40. Both rates are more than 10 times higher than in the UK as a whole, but the difference between the two age groups is about the same as in the national situation.

Bolton vaccination rates are consistent with the national average, with 88.9% of the population over the age of 40 receiving the first vaccination, compared to 89.8% in the UK as a whole. However, vaccination rates vary within local governments. At Leveredge, 84.7% of people over the age of 40 are vaccinated. Rumworth South, the region with the second highest case rate, reported an immunization rate of 79.4%.

However, high cases are also occurring in some parts of Bolton, which have higher than average vaccination rates. More than 91% of Rostock, Ladybridge and Overfruton over the age of 40 have been vaccinated, with 557 and 521 cases per person. 100,000 each.

Dr. Deepti Gurdasani, a clinical epidemiologist and senior lecturer at Queen Mary University, also demonstrates that the increase in cases is most pronounced between school-age children and children under the age of 30 who are not yet eligible for vaccination. He said he was.

She argued that slight differences in rates between communities were unlikely to drive an increase in cases, and said that much higher levels of vaccination were needed to control the spread. She states: “This is why vaccine-only strategies are always very risky and not evidence-based.”

She added: And, of course, the subsequent failure to contain the infection in schools seems to be an important area for the dissemination of new variants.

“As is clear from the Sage document, they have not yet followed the evidence and are even more open, despite clear warnings from their own advisors and the wider scientific community.”

Haque said that while vaccine intake was slightly lower among disadvantaged communities, some black and ethnic minority communities, and even women and younger groups, “whether vaccines are difficult, etc.” Overall, it’s important to better understand why people feel nervous or anxious about vaccines. Make them accessible. “