Australian researchers are developing effective COVID-19 treatments.Pending human experimentation

Today, 18 months have passed since the COVID-19 pandemic, and no single drug has yet been found that can stop the virus.At best, through oxygen therapy for those who cannot breathe, and Drugs that reduce inflammation associated with infections..

But the Australian and US research teams Griffith University Menzies Health Institute,is showing Promising results in their mouse test Development of a new treatment for COVID-19.

This technique is based on “short interfering RNA” that prevents the virus from replicating internally. Human cells..They found a 99.9% reduction in the number of Virus particles In the mice they studied.

researcher hypothesis Include medicine For example, if you are a sick patient in the hospital, or if someone has just been exposed to the coronavirus, you can inject the patient daily for up to 5 days, as a one-time injection. However, there is no specific data on this, so it is based on speculation at this time.

The results are very promising, but this technique has only been tested in mice. Human clinical trials take some time to complete before knowing if the drug will be approved by the government.

How the virus works

Viruses are difficult to process because they are biomolecules made of the same type of material as viruses. human body.. Viral particles are just packets of information about how to make more viruses, encoded in molecules called “ribonucleic acids” or “ribonucleic acids.” RNA Within the protein coating (although some contain DNA instead).

When a virus particle invades a cell, it hijacks the cell’s mechanism to make a copy of itself, or in some cases, the virus particle. That RNA is copied into the host cell’s DNA.. In any case, the cell becomes a manufacturing facility that makes hundreds or thousands of copies of the virus.

Therefore, the best way to stop the virus is to prevent its RNA information from being copied and transcribed by the cell.

We already have drugs that can do this against certain viruses. A drug called PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) Prevention of HIV infection And the development of AIDS. Prophylactic drugs can prevent the disease before it has settled in the body.

PrEP drugs work because they contain two active ingredients. Tenofovir And EmtricitabineBlocks a molecule called, Reverse transcriptase The virus needs to be replicated. Unfortunately, neither drug works to block COVID-19.

Short interfering RNA

Unlike PrEP, the new technology is Short / small interfering RNA Or “siRNA” prevents the reading and copying of virus information. This siRNA is Coronavirus‘Unique RNA common to all COVID-Variant..

This means that regardless of the COVID-19 strain, siRNA completely complements the viral RNA so that it can be sought and locked. If you lock it with viral RNA, virus information will be trapped and you will not be able to copy it. RNA is cleaved and degraded..

At this point there is no virus production and our immune system can just wipe off the few viral particles floating around the body.

To prove their technique, researchers used their siRNA Lipid nanoparticles, Essentially small fat-like particles. Without this protective coating, siRNAs would be destroyed in the bloodstream before being fixed to the virus. Lipid nanoparticles are Pfizer And modern COVID19 vaccine.

Protected nanoparticle shells allow siRNA to be delivered intravenously by water-based injection.

Researchers found that when siRNA was administered to mice infected with COVID-19, they did not lose much weight compared to untreated mice. Weight loss was an indicator of how sick the mice were.

Researchers also found a 99.9% reduction in numbers Virus Mouse particles.

Sometimes when Biomolecule When injected into the bloodstream, this can cause a severe allergic reaction called Anaphylaxis..Importantly, researchers found that their siRNA did not provoke an immune response. mouseTherefore, it is unlikely to cause anaphylaxis.

Therefore, this technique not only works, but also seems to be relatively safe.

Will this drug be available soon?

The results are promising, but you should not expect the drug to be available soon. Data from animal studies do not always lead to human success.Often the way the animal body Process the drug It can be different from the human body and will not work in the end.

Also, animal testing is only the first step in a long regulatory process to prove that a drug works and is safe. Despite accelerated clinical trials and rapid government evaluation, approved drugs are still more than a year away.

