The truth about how vaccines affect your period

The thread quickly became viral, and Clancy was flooded with other women sharing their stories. Some said that after receiving the jab, their period became lighter. Others wrote that they were experiencing abnormal bleeding. Some have stated that they have experienced physiological symptoms such as convulsions and bleeding for the first time since they obtained an IUD or experienced menopause.

“I received my first Covid vaccine (Pfizer) on April 29, but now I’m experiencing my first menstrual cycle in 28 months. I’m in the menopause,” wrote one user. .. Another said: “I am 62 years old. I experienced menopause 8 years ago. I took a J & J shot 6 weeks ago, had convulsions for the first 2 days and had a week of menstruation. My gynecologist Said it had nothing to do with the vaccine. Excuse me, but I disagree! “

With the response in the thread, Clancy and her colleague Dr. Kathryn Lee have begun a survey documenting the experiences of others. Until more research is done, it is difficult to say for sure whether the vaccine will affect women’s physiology, and at this stage the evidence remains anecdotal.

One of the reasons women report these symptoms is that they are more likely to notice, recognize and report changes after vaccination. In any case, reproductive experts agree that these changes are likely to be short-term, and there is certainly no reason to avoid vaccination.

Dr. Vicky Male, a lecturer in reproductive immunology at Imperial College London, explains that the inner wall of the uterus has a rich immune system. Vaccines are generally intended to elicit an immune response in the body. “If we start a large inflammatory cascade, it can have a knock-on effect on the endometrial immune system, which can cause spotting or heavier periods,” she says. This may explain why postmenopausal women report abnormal bleeding after vaccination.

According to men, the inflammatory response to the vaccine can delay or stop ovulation, causing menstruation earlier or later than usual. However, she emphasizes that anyone experiencing postmenopausal bleeding should see a doctor as it may be a sign of something more serious that has nothing to do with the vaccine. doing.

During clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine, there was no evidence to suggest that menstrual disruption may be a side effect. However, Dr. Male explains that there is previous evidence from the deployment of both influenza and HPV vaccines that they may have a temporary effect on the menstrual cycle. Encouragingly, these developments also showed no long-term effects on childbirth after vaccination. According to guidance published by the Association of Reproductive Clinical Scientists and the British Maternity Association, there is “no evidence” that the Covid-19 vaccine can affect childbirth in women or men.

It is also clear that the vaccine has nothing to do with miscarriage. Dr. Male explains that during pregnancy, the placenta helps maintain the endometrium of the uterus. “It takes a much stronger and different stimulus to cause bleeding,” she says. In April, the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Commission (JCVI) announced that pregnant women should be vaccinated at the same time as others, based on age and clinical group. Indeed, the risk of a pregnant woman becoming infected with Covid is far greater than the risk posed by the vaccine. According to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG), Covid-19 becomes ill and one in five pregnant women hospitalized will have a premature birth.

Still, this did not stop anti-vaxxers from jumping into the women’s experience to disseminate false information. In February, US anti-vaxxers claimed that an obstetrician and gynecologist had a miscarriage after vaccination. It was later revealed that she had a miscarriage before she was vaccinated. Some argue that the coronavirus jab can infect the foetation, but this is not possible because the vaccine does not contain the live virus.

When it is difficult to determine what role a vaccine plays, given that so many factors can disrupt the menstrual cycle, such as stress, diet, exercise, changes in sleep patterns, and illness. there is. Dame Lesley Regan, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Imperial College London, says she believes that irregular menstrual bleeding has nothing to do with vaccines. For women in the breeding season, stress is likely to be the cause, she says. “Stress has a significant effect on hormones, especially prolactin hormones from the pituitary gland. Elevated prolactin often causes menstrual irregularities and abnormal menstruation,” she explains. “If a postmenopausal woman had bleeding after vaccination, it was going to bleed anyway.”

Dr. Suward, a gynecological consultant and vice president of RCOG, agrees that the extent to which fluctuating hormone levels affect us is often informed by our psychological well-being. “Life events can exacerbate the symptoms of PMS, and something that consumes everything and changes life, like a pandemic, can make a difference in a woman’s physiology. We know, “she said. Dr. Ward advises anyone who is experiencing abnormal bleeding to contact a doctor.

