NI passes the first milestone of 1 million Covid vaccines | UTV





In Northern Ireland, more than one million people are currently receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, reaching a milestone just five months after the first jab. Ministry of Health figures mean that nearly 70% of the adult population received the first dose. A few days after the next milestone was achieved, more than 500,000 people received a second dose. Our vaccination program cannot be appreciated. It’s a large logistics business and I saw up close the dedication and long time spent getting it to work. Health Minister Robin Swan “Vaccination saves lives,” said Health Minister Robin Swan. “It is essential to our hope of a better summer and continuous progress on viruses. It was at the heart of the progress we made. “I urge everyone to get the first and second jabs again when it’s their turn. I’m looking forward to getting a second AstraZeneca jab in the coming weeks. “ Supply is currently limited, but is expected to improve in June, according to Patricia Donnelly, head of the vaccination program. “I would like to once again patiently ask those who are waiting for their turn. Keep checking the online booking portal as new booking slots are open regularly,” she said. We are determined to maintain momentum and will continue to vaccinate people as quickly as supplies allow. Patricia Donnelly, NI Vaccination Program According to the Ministry of Health, there are two more deaths associated with the coronavirus. One is in the last 24 hours of reporting and the other is out of the unreported period. The official death toll recorded by the department is 2,152, but that number is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings are taken into account. The latest figures also show that of the 2,422 individuals tested, there were 104 new positive cases of Covid-19. There have been 610 positive cases in the last 7 days. Currently, 38 patients with Covid-19 are being treated in a Northern Ireland hospital, three of whom are being treated in the intensive care unit and ventilator. Who is currently eligible to book a vaccine? Over 40 – You can book your first dose of AstraZeneca at the SSE Arena Belfast Mass Immunization Center or at one of the more than 300 participating pharmacies in Northern Ireland.

People between the ages of 30 and 39 can book their first Pfizer vaccination at the Trust Vaccine Centers in Northern Ireland: Foil Arena, Omagh Leisure Center, Lakeland Forum, South Lake Crai Gabon, Seven Towers Balimina, Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast. I will.

AstraZeneca – People of the age of the first dose should continue the second dose unless there is special clinical advice to avoid doing so. Reservation method For more information

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos