Look in the spirit of schizophrenia

To better understand schizophrenia, it is best to learn more about both the science behind the symptoms and the stories of those who have experienced them. Our understanding of schizophrenia has improved dramatically over the last century. Advances in medicine have led to a better understanding of how disability works and to the development of more effective treatments. But have the scientific knowledge of schizophrenia It’s completely different from knowing how you feel on a personal level. about 20 million people The world lives with schizophrenia. They are the ones who really understand from the inside how the condition feels. Learn more about the scientific evidence behind Main symptoms As well as the deep and personal experience of some people who have lived with disabilities, you may be able to better understand this challenging and chronic condition.

Schizophrenia is a complex mental disorder that affects roughly 1.5 million People in the United States. It impairs the ability to think, judge, act, and interpret reality. schizophrenia Symptomatology It can be divided into positive, negative, and cognitive symptoms. Positive symptoms “add” something special to a person’s pre-symptom perception. These are the most frequently associated psychotic symptoms of schizophrenia, including: Hallucinations. This means perceiving something that does not match the objective reality. All five senses (see, hear, feel, taste, smell) can be included, but hearing hallucinations, especially the “voice”, is the most common.

Loss of interest in social activities

Dull emotions

Loss of motivation

Anhedonia (I can’t feel joy)

Lack of spontaneity and initiative

Loss of concentration

Lack of word fluency People with cognitive symptoms may find it difficult to: Process information and make decisions

Use the information they have learned

Focus or pay attention How is schizophrenia treated? Schizophrenia Treated most effectively Through a combination of drug therapy and talk therapy (Psychotherapy). Drugs like Antipsychotic Talk therapy, which helps reduce symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions, can help you manage your symptoms and improve your quality of life in the following ways: Stress relief

Teach self-care methods

Help deal with delusions and hallucinations

Improve social and work skills as needed Some studies It shows that the combination of medication, individual and family therapy, supported employment and education (SEE) can be particularly beneficial to people in the early stages of illness.

Advances in technology and medicine have provided new scientific insights into the possible mechanisms behind schizophrenia. Studies have shown that schizophrenia can be associated with different parts of the brain. Many studies have devoted themselves to investigating the roles of various brain chemicals, including: These chemicals, called neurotransmitters, play a role in how we think, feel, act, and move. The immune system may also be involved in the disorder. Dopamine dysfunction First introduced in the 1960s, dopamine dysfunction is one of the longest-established hypotheses of schizophrenia. Dopamine is an important brain chemical involved in many important functions that we often take for granted. Motivation

Memory

Note

reward

Adjustment of body movement Theory of Dopamine dysfunction In schizophrenia, it is supported by: the study Suggests positive symptoms of schizophrenia — Hallucinations and delusions — It is associated with overactive dopamine receptors (D2 receptors) in certain parts of the brain. At the same time, negative symptoms of schizophrenia, such as decreased motivation and memory loss, are associated with decreased activity of dopamine receptors (D1 receptors) in other parts of the brain. Current Antipsychotic By blocking the D2 receptor, you can treat the positive symptoms of schizophrenia. However, these drugs are not effective in treating negative symptoms. In fact, research on the negative symptoms of schizophrenia is limited and treatment of these symptoms is considered a major unmet need. Antipsychotics successfully help the majority of people with schizophrenia, one third Despite treatment, it still shows some persistent positive symptoms. This suggests a more complex mechanism behind the symptoms.A few the study It indicates that changes in glutamate, GABA, acetylcholine, and serotonin may be involved in the symptoms of schizophrenia. Glutamate dysfunction Glutamic acid Excitatory brain chemicals, Several the study Suggests that it may also be involved in schizophrenia, including genetic studies. For example researcher It has been found that blocking certain glutamate receptors, called N-methyl-D-aspartic acid (NMDA) receptors, causes psychotic symptoms. NMDA receptors play important roles in several mental processes, including working memory. Still, unlike dopamine, which follows a specific pathway, glutamate occurs throughout the brain, making it difficult to identify the role of glutamate in schizophrenia. Therefore, the malfunction of this system can be related to different problems in different ways. While the evidence is growing, more research is needed to understand the role of glutamate in schizophrenia. Immune system A few the study It is also involved in the immune system of schizophrenia. For example, one Research We have discovered that leakage of the blood-brain barrier can induce the immune system and improperly participate in the central nervous system. The resulting inflammation can contribute to the symptoms seen in mental states such as schizophrenia.

Science may help us understand how schizophrenia affects the brain, but even the best research in the world can't explain what it is. feel I like having a disability. many People living with schizophrenia He writes insightful explanations of their experience with disability. In his classic book, "Surviving Schizophrenia: Manuals for Family, Patients, and Healthcare ProvidersE. Fuller Tory, MD, a psychiatrist and schizophrenia researcher, states that people with schizophrenia explain the disorder in detail. Some express the fear associated with losing control of their minds. My greatest fear is this my brain … The worst thing I can imagine is to be afraid of my own mind, the very problem that governs all of us, and everything we do and feel. People with schizophrenia often experience sensory changes. Noise, including background noise, can appear loud to them or affect their vision. Dr. Tory quotes one experience: The colors seem to be bright, just like a bright picture. I don't know if it's solid until I touch it. For people with schizophrenia, these perceptual changes can improve the appearance of something or make it ugly or scary. In addition, this type of sensory overload can make socializing with others very difficult. Dr. Tory quotes the experience of a young man. It was almost impossible to manage the social situation. I've always come across as aloof, anxious, nervous, or just weird, picking up insane pieces of conversation and asking people to repeat and tell me what they're pointing to. .. In her highly acclaimed memoir, "Center can't hold: my journey through madnessErin R. Sachs, author and professor of law, psychology, psychiatry, and behavioral science, describes her journey in schizophrenia, including the confusion associated with losing your "center." I am. But explaining what I've come to call "confusion" is a completely different task. Consciousness gradually loses its coherence. My center gives way. The center cannot be held. The "I" becomes a haze, and the solid center of experience of reality collapses like a bad radio signal.