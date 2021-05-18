Health
Look in the spirit of schizophrenia
To better understand schizophrenia, it is best to learn more about both the science behind the symptoms and the stories of those who have experienced them.
Our understanding of schizophrenia has improved dramatically over the last century.
Advances in medicine have led to a better understanding of how disability works and to the development of more effective treatments.
But have the scientific knowledge of schizophrenia It’s completely different from knowing how you feel on a personal level.
about
Learn more about the scientific evidence behind Main symptoms As well as the deep and personal experience of some people who have lived with disabilities, you may be able to better understand this challenging and chronic condition.
Schizophrenia is a complex mental disorder that affects roughly 1.5 million People in the United States. It impairs the ability to think, judge, act, and interpret reality.
schizophrenia Symptomatology It can be divided into positive, negative, and cognitive symptoms.
Positive symptoms “add” something special to a person’s pre-symptom perception. These are the most frequently associated psychotic symptoms of schizophrenia, including:
- Hallucinations. This means perceiving something that does not match the objective reality. All five senses (see, hear, feel, taste, smell) can be included, but hearing hallucinations, especially the “voice”, is the most common.
- Delusion. These are modified false beliefs that survive despite the opposite evidence. Delusions (or persecution) Delusions are the most common.
- Chaotic thoughts and speeches. This can include inadequate working memory, inflexible thoughts, or confused thoughts and conversations that are logically meaningless to others. For example, you might jump from topic to topic during a conversation.
- Chaotic or abnormal movements. This refers to repetitive or perhaps upset, or childlike movements. It may also include catatonia. Catatonia is when a person appears vague or “frozen.”
Negative symptoms may be “deprived” of an individual’s personality and may not appear to be symptoms of mental illness. These include:
- Indifference
- Loss of interest in social activities
- Dull emotions
- Loss of motivation
- Anhedonia (I can’t feel joy)
- Lack of spontaneity and initiative
- Loss of concentration
- Lack of word fluency
People with cognitive symptoms may find it difficult to:
- Process information and make decisions
- Use the information they have learned
- Focus or pay attention
How is schizophrenia treated?
Schizophrenia Treated most effectively Through a combination of drug therapy and talk therapy (Psychotherapy).
Drugs like Antipsychotic Talk therapy, which helps reduce symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions, can help you manage your symptoms and improve your quality of life in the following ways:
- Stress relief
- Teach self-care methods
- Help deal with delusions and hallucinations
- Improve social and work skills as needed
Some studies It shows that the combination of medication, individual and family therapy, supported employment and education (SEE) can be particularly beneficial to people in the early stages of illness.
Advances in technology and medicine have provided new scientific insights into the possible mechanisms behind schizophrenia. Studies have shown that schizophrenia can be associated with different parts of the brain.
Many studies have devoted themselves to investigating the roles of various brain chemicals, including:
These chemicals, called neurotransmitters, play a role in how we think, feel, act, and move.
The immune system may also be involved in the disorder.
Dopamine dysfunction
First introduced in the 1960s, dopamine dysfunction is one of the longest-established hypotheses of schizophrenia.
Dopamine is an important brain chemical involved in many important functions that we often take for granted.
- Motivation
- Memory
- Note
- reward
- Adjustment of body movement
Theory of
At the same time, negative symptoms of schizophrenia, such as decreased motivation and memory loss, are associated with decreased activity of dopamine receptors (D1 receptors) in other parts of the brain.
Current Antipsychotic By blocking the D2 receptor, you can treat the positive symptoms of schizophrenia. However, these drugs are not effective in treating negative symptoms.
In fact, research on the negative symptoms of schizophrenia is limited and treatment of these symptoms is considered a major unmet need.
Antipsychotics successfully help the majority of people with schizophrenia,
This suggests a more complex mechanism behind the symptoms.A few
Glutamate dysfunction
Glutamic acid Excitatory brain chemicals, Several
For example
Still, unlike dopamine, which follows a specific pathway, glutamate occurs throughout the brain, making it difficult to identify the role of glutamate in schizophrenia. Therefore, the malfunction of this system can be related to different problems in different ways.
While the evidence is growing, more research is needed to understand the role of glutamate in schizophrenia.
Immune system
A few the study It is also involved in the immune system of schizophrenia.
For example, one Research We have discovered that leakage of the blood-brain barrier can induce the immune system and improperly participate in the central nervous system. The resulting inflammation can contribute to the symptoms seen in mental states such as schizophrenia.
Science may help us understand how schizophrenia affects the brain, but even the best research in the world can’t explain what it is. feel I like having a disability.
many People living with schizophrenia He writes insightful explanations of their experience with disability.
In his classic book, “Surviving Schizophrenia: Manuals for Family, Patients, and Healthcare ProvidersE. Fuller Tory, MD, a psychiatrist and schizophrenia researcher, states that people with schizophrenia explain the disorder in detail.
Some express the fear associated with losing control of their minds.
My greatest fear is this my brain … The worst thing I can imagine is to be afraid of my own mind, the very problem that governs all of us, and everything we do and feel.
People with schizophrenia often experience sensory changes. Noise, including background noise, can appear loud to them or affect their vision.
Dr. Tory quotes one experience:
The colors seem to be bright, just like a bright picture. I don’t know if it’s solid until I touch it.
For people with schizophrenia, these perceptual changes can improve the appearance of something or make it ugly or scary.
In addition, this type of sensory overload can make socializing with others very difficult. Dr. Tory quotes the experience of a young man.
It was almost impossible to manage the social situation. I’ve always come across as aloof, anxious, nervous, or just weird, picking up insane pieces of conversation and asking people to repeat and tell me what they’re pointing to. ..
In her highly acclaimed memoir, “Center can’t hold: my journey through madnessErin R. Sachs, author and professor of law, psychology, psychiatry, and behavioral science, describes her journey in schizophrenia, including the confusion associated with losing your “center.” I am.
But explaining what I’ve come to call “confusion” is a completely different task. Consciousness gradually loses its coherence. My center gives way. The center cannot be held. The “I” becomes a haze, and the solid center of experience of reality collapses like a bad radio signal.
Book recommendations
If you are interested in a book about living with schizophrenia, here are some suggestions:
Schizophrenia is a complex disorder that can cause difficult symptoms if left untreated.
But with proper treatment, including medication and psychotherapy, and Good support System — Many people with schizophrenia have significantly improved symptoms and are living a fulfilling life.
Researchers continue to use advanced imaging techniques and genetic and behavioral studies to elucidate the mechanisms behind schizophrenia. These approaches encourage new and effective treatments.
If you or anyone you know may have symptoms of schizophrenia, consider taking our short dose quiz You can know in detail. Still, keep in mind that only mental health professionals can properly diagnose the condition.
If you want to know more about life with schizophrenia, consider listening to us “Inside Schizophrenia” Podcast..
