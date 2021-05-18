USPSTF lowers recommended age for CRC screening and mandates insurance coverage





An updated United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommendation shows that screening for colorectal cancer (CRC) should begin at age 45 for all patients, regardless of baseline characteristics. It has been. JAMA..1 This is a follow-up Draft Guidance issued in October 2020 The recommended age for screening will be revised from 50 to 45, requiring CRC screening insurance coverage. Most of these Task Force efforts are in response to a surprisingly high incidence of juvenile CRC in patients under the age of 50. By 2040, this is projected to be the leading cause of cancer death in patients aged 20-49 years. Although this increase in incidence has been recorded since the 1990s, the proportion of young-onset patients has accelerated rapidly over the last decade, with 11% of colon cancers and 15% of rectal cancers under the age of 50. It is occurring in patients with. In 2020, in 2010 it was only 5% and 9%, respectively. “Clearly, the USPSTF’s recommendation to start screening at age 45 is not enough to catch adolescents being diagnosed, but it reduces the age at which screening begins, resulting in a significant reduction in CRC incidence and mortality. Bold steps must be taken to convert to, “said Ng, MD, MPH, director of the Young-onset Colorectal Cancer Center at the Kimmie Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and author of the accompanying editorial, in a press release. Stated.2,3 “By lowering the recommended age to start screening, millions of people in the United States will have access to colorectal cancer screening, by detecting colorectal cancer early and preventing colorectal cancer. I hope more lives will be saved. “ The 45-year-old task is based on evidence that it is possible to avoid earlier deaths compared to starting at the age of 50 with a relatively small increase in the number of complications from colonoscopy. Selected by the force. Notably, the new recommendations do not change the guidance on screening the elderly, and patients aged 76-85 years are recommended for selective screening only. In an editorial, Ng et al. Showed the most rapid increase in colon cancer incidence between 2% and 1.3 in patients aged 20-29 years, so screening at age 45 showed all cases of early-onset CRC. It points out that it is not enough to catch. 40-49% of them. The response rates for rectal cancer were 3.2% and 2.3%, respectively. “Currently, patients under the age of 45 (in their 20s and 30s) are diagnosed with the cancer and are often very late,” Ng said. “Clearly, the USPSTF’s recommendation to start screening at the age of 45 is not enough to catch adolescents being diagnosed.” Previous recommendations show that less than 70% of patients screened enjoy prophylactic benefits and disproportionately disproportionately uninsured or uninsured, low-income, racial and minority services. It was enough. CRC is a disease that affects African Americans imbalanced because African Americans are 20% more likely to develop a tumor and 40% more likely to die from the tumor. Therefore, Ng et al. Stated that these public health barriers need to be addressed to improve screening compliance. References 1. US Preventive Medicine Committee. Colorectal Cancer Screening Recommendation Statement from the United States Preventive Services Task Force. JAMA. 2021; 325 (19): 1965-1977. Doi: 10.1001 / jama.2021.6238 2. Ng K, May FP, Schrag D. The US Preventive Services Task Force Recommendation 45 for colorectal cancer screening is the new 50. JAMA.. 2021; 325 (19): 1943-1945 Doi: 10.1001 / jama.2021.4133 As the age of colorectal cancer screening goes down, “45 is the new 50”. news release. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. May 18, 2021. Accessed on May 18, 2021. https: //bit.ly/3bBK1DT

..





