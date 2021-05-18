After a diagnosis of breast cancer, sugared drinks can cause alerts





After a diagnosis of breast cancer, high intakes of sugar-sweetened beverages can increase breast cancer-specific mortality and the risk of death from all causes. cancer.. “This study means that if a woman with breast cancer drinks a sugar-containing beverage after being diagnosed with breast cancer, she must cut the drink and then reduce or reduce the amount of alcohol (of the sugar-containing beverage). Maryam S. Farvid, a research scientist at the Department of Epidemiology, Faculty of Public Health, Harvard University, said in an interview with CURE®: “This is very important for (breast cancer women), because sugared beverages. High intakes, and in our study, high intakes even once a week, can increase their risk of death. “ According to the introduction of this study, previous studies have hypothesized that activation of the insulin pathway may promote tumor growth and worsen the survival of breast cancer patients. In addition, sugared beverages such as sodas, fruit-flavored drinks, punches, sports drinks, and energy drinks can increase the risk of insulin resistance and can affect the survival of this patient population. Based on this, the authors of the study sought to discover a possible relationship between the consumption of sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened beverages and the mortality rate of women with breast cancer. The current study identified women with stage 1 to 3 breast cancer (8,863 patients). All women completed a dietary frequency questionnaire every four years after being diagnosed with breast cancer and followed up until death or completion of follow-up. After a median follow-up of 11.5 years, a total of 2,482 people died and 1,050 were associated with breast cancer. Women who consumed more sugar-sweetened beverages had higher breast cancer-specific mortality rates and all-cause mortality rates than women who did not consume sugar-sweetened beverages. Farbid said in an interview. She added that women who drank even one cup of sugar-sweetened drink a day had an almost 30% higher risk of breast cancer-related mortality than women who drank other drinks. “We found that simply changing from one beverage to another can reduce the risk of death for (cancer patients),” Farvid added. “It’s very very important (for these patients) because it can help them live longer. This is a very important message in this study.” Consumption of artificially sweetened beverages was not associated with an increased risk of death from breast cancer-specific or all causes. In addition, replacing sugar-sweetened beverages with one daily drink and artificially sweetened beverages with one daily drink was not associated with a reduced risk of death. However, replacing one cup of sugared beverage daily with coffee or tea reduced the risk of breast cancer-specific mortality by 18% and 15%, respectively. “It’s very easy to change your diet from an unsweetened drink, but if you have coffee, tea, or even water instead of a sugar-sweetened drink, (research) will do it in one. Another thing from drinks is that you can live longer, “Farbid said. The authors of the study also pointed out that consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks is associated with weight gain. Obesity and overweight are associated with a poor breast cancer prognosis, and this association may further increase the risk of death from breast cancer. “Given the biological link between obesity, diabetes and poor breast cancer outcomes, we replaced (sugar-containing beverages) with water, coffee, or tea to change the beverage drinking pattern and consume (sugar-containing beverages). Reducing the amount may be a potentially practical strategy to reduce the mortality rate of women with breast cancer, “the study’s authors write. Don’t forget to stay up to date on cancer, research, and other news about education. Subscribe to the CURE® newsletter here..

