Covid-19 vaccine does not cause 3,362 deaths in the United States

May 18, 2021

What was claimed The Covid-19 vaccine killed 3,362 people in less than four months. Our verdict This is the number of deaths reported in US individuals who recently received the Covid-19 vaccine, but there is no evidence that the vaccine is the cause.

Ann Instagram Post claims that the Covid-19 vaccine killed 3,362 people within four months.

This is the approximate number of deaths reported in the United States after the Covid-19 vaccination from December 2020 to April 2021, but there is no evidence that these deaths were caused by the vaccine.

The post does not provide a source of numbers, but may have come from a statement made by Fox News moderator Tucker Carlson on May 5, 2021. He quoted the same number and claimed to have been taken from the Federal Vaccine Adverse Event (VAERS).

Video is no longer available, but American fact checking organization Politifact “It seems that a total of 3,362 people died after receiving the Pundit vaccine in the United States between late December and last month,” a political commentator said.

PolitiFact reported that Carlson went on to say he was quoting numbers from VAERS.this Figure Approximate number of people who died shortly after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine between December 2020 and April 2021.

Using VAERS numbers in the way Carlson did is incorrect and can be misleading. The VAERS system operating in the United States allows individuals and clinicians to make reports. Unfavorable Events experienced after being vaccinated.

VAERS accept “Report adverse events after vaccination, even if it is not clear that the vaccine caused the problem.” Therefore, reporting death after vaccination to VAERS does not necessarily mean that the vaccine caused death, as it may have occurred spontaneously by other means.

by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)Between December 14, 2020 and May 10, 2021, 4,434 deaths were reported to VAERS before and after vaccination with the COvid-19 vaccine. During this period, more than 259 million Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the United States.

These deaths Research The CDC states: “A review of available clinical information such as death certificates, autopsy, medical records, etc. has not established a causal relationship with the COVID-19 vaccine. However, recent reports have shown that with the J & J / Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Has been shown to have a plausible causal link to the rare and serious adverse event that caused death (the thrombosis of thrombocytopenia). “

Until April 16In the United States, there were 6 cases of thrombosis and low platelets associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, one of which was fatal.Vaccine use was easy pauseBut now it’s back in America.

This vaccine is not currently available in the UK, but cases of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia have been found in connection with the AstraZeneca vaccine used in the UK.Due to the balance of risk from Covid-19 for young people, the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization is currently advice People under the age of 40 in the UK should be provided with an alternative Covid-19 vaccine.

They say: “Adverse events following the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine are extremely rare, and for the vast majority of people, the benefits of preventing serious illness and death far outweigh the risks.”

The UK uses a reporting system similar to VAERS. Yellow card scheme.. As of May 5, 2021 1,143 reports Side effects suspected that the patient died shortly after Covid-19 vaccination 35 million first dose vaccines.. Most of these reports were about the elderly or people with underlying illness. “Reviews of individual reports and reporting patterns do not suggest that the vaccine was involved in mortality,” said the Medicines and Healthcare products regulator.

This article is part of the facts of our job of checking photos, videos and stories that may be wrong on Facebook. You can read more about this — and find a way to report Facebook content —Here..For the purposes of that scheme, we evaluated this claim as follows: false false

The deaths reported to VAERS are not vaccine deaths or vaccine deaths.