Get results in less than a second with the ultra-fast and portable COVID-19 test method





Super fast, portable COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The test method detects the virus much faster than currently available methods. The COVID-19 pandemic reveals the urgent need for technological innovation for detection, treatment and prevention. SARS-CoV-2 Virus. A year and a half after this epidemic, a wave of continuous outbreaks and the urgent need for new medical solutions, especially testing, continue to exist. In Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology BResearchers from University of Florida National Yang Ming Chiao University of Taiwan reports a quick and sensitive test method for COVID-19 biomarkers. Researchers who have previously demonstrated detection of biomarkers associated with epidemics and emergencies such as Zika virus, heart attack, and cerebrospinal fluid leakage have leveraged their expertise to provide sensor systems that provide detection within seconds. Developed. Current COVID-19 detection method. “This may alleviate the slow turnaround time problem of the COVID-19 test,” said Minghan Xian, author of the University of Florida and a candidate for a PhD in chemical engineering. I will. To detect the presence of the virus, it is necessary to amplify the number of biomarkers, such as a copy of the virus’s ribonuclear acid Common polymerase chain reaction techniques for COVID-19 detection, or amplification of target biomarker binding signals. This group of methods amplifies the binding signal of the target biomarker. “Our biosensor strip is similar in shape to a commercially available glucose test strip and has a small microfluidic channel at the tip to introduce the test fluid,” says Xian. “Inside the microfluidic channel, several electrodes are exposed to the fluid. One is coated with gold and COVID-related antibodies are chemically attached to the surface of the gold.” During the measurement, the sensor strip is connected to the circuit board via a connector and a short electrical test signal is transmitted between the gold electrode bound with the COVID antibody and another auxiliary electrode. This signal is returned to the circuit board for analysis. “Our sensor system, the circuit board, uses transistors to amplify electrical signals that are converted to numbers on the screen,” says Xian. “The magnitude of this number depends on the concentration of the antigen, which is a viral protein present in the test solution.” The system’s sensor strips obviously need to be discarded after use, but the test circuit board is reusable. This means that the cost of testing can be significantly reduced. The diversity of this technology goes far beyond the detection of COIVD-19. “By changing the type of antibody that adheres to the surface of gold, we can reuse the system to detect other diseases,” says Xian. “The system acts as a prototype of a modular, inexpensive protein biomarker sensor, providing real-time feedback that is convenient for clinical applications, operating rooms, or home use.” Reference: “High-speed SARS-COV-2 using disposable cartridge strips and semiconductor-based biosensor platform” by Minghan Xian, Hao Luo, Xinyi Xia, Chaker Fares, Patrick H. Carey IV, Chan-Wen Chiu, Fan Ren, Siang Virus Detection “-Sin Shan, Yu-Te Liao, Shu-Min Hsu, Josephine F. Esquivel-Upshaw, Chin-Wei Chang, Jenshan Lin, Steven C. Ghivizzani, Stephen J. Pearton, May 18, 201 Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B..

DOI: 10.1116 / 6.0001060

