COVID-19 Vaccine Myth: The Truth About False Claims for “Viral Shedding”





There are various false claims about the floating COVID-19 vaccine. What appears to be some traction is that vaccinated people "sink" the new coronavirus speloomer and women near the vaccinated suffer miscarriage or become infertile. It's an idea. This myth clearly evolved from another false claim that the COVID-19 vaccine results in syncitin-1, a protein required for placental formation. As a result, this false belief can cause vaccines to cause irregular periods in women, and worse, overturn women's fertility and even make them infertile. The claim that the vaccine "makes the immune system attack syncitrine-1" is unfounded. Reuters said Obviously in a recent fact check. "Syncitin-1 is not included in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, and SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and syncitin-1 are not very similar." "There is no evidence that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine adversely affects women's childbirth," the news service added. The COVID-19 vaccine is not infected with the new coronavirus. They do not contain the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Like many false claims about vaccines, the myth of dropout takes a grain of truth and extends it to fiction. In this case, the truth is that it contains the coronavirus peplomer. This is the key to the ability of a virus to infect a person, but it is harmless without a living virus. The COVID-19 vaccine spurs the cells of newly vaccinated people to produce spike proteins.Medical news website MedPage Today points out, "But it usually clears in 24-48 hours, and even if it can happen, there is little chance of a" dropout ". This is not possible. " Describes Nebraska Medicine, an Omaha-based health network. Recently dealt with The myth of "vaccine excretion": "Without a live vaccine, shedding cannot occur. The mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Modana) are neither live vaccines nor replicate. Both Johnson & Johnson and Astra Zeneca vaccines contain adenovirus, so they are considered live vaccines. It is considered. (Repeat, it does not contain coronavirus.) However, both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines cannot replicate adenovirus, so there is no way to shed them. " There is not even evidence that the vaccine causes irregular periods. "Some women have reported on social media that the period after COVID-19 vaccination was different or somehow changed," said Dr. Jennifer Griffin Miller, an Omaha gynecologist. Recently mentioned in a Q & A. "This has not been confirmed in clinical trials of vaccines. There is no biological mechanism to explain these outbreaks based on how the vaccine works." According to Griffin Miller, changes in a woman's physiology can occur for a variety of reasons, including stress, diet, and exercise.







