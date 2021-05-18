USPSTF publishes latest recommendations for screening for colorectal cancer







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio The US Preventive Medicine Committee Colorectal cancer screening To JAMA. “Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women, and an estimated 52,980 people will die of colorectal cancer in 2021 in the United States,” said the United States Preventive Services Task Force. The Commission (USPSTF) writes. “The incidence of colorectal cancer (especially adenocarcinoma) in adults aged 40-49 years increased by almost 15% between 2000-2002 and 2014-2016. In 2016, 25.6% of eligible adults in the United States. Has never been screened for colorectal cancer, and in 2018 31.2% had not been screened for the latest. ” In a systematic review, the USPSTF evaluated the benefits and harms of CRC screening in asymptomatic adults age 40 and older to update the 2016 recommendations. They also evaluated the magnitude of the net profit for each recommendation. The main recommendations are: All adults between the ages of 50 and 75 must be screened for CRC According to the Task Force, age is one of the most important risk factors for CRC, and the incidence increases with age. The USPSTF recommended CRC screening for all adults between the ages of 50 and 75, regardless of the presence of risk factors. This recommendation has a considerable net profit. Screening for adults aged 45 to 49 Although the risk of developing CRC is lower in adults under the age of 50, a cohort analysis of age periods shows a recent trend in CRC incidence at a young age, with nearly 94% of new cases being adults aged 45. It is occurring in. The USPSTF recommended CRC screening in asymptomatic adults aged 45 to 49 years. This recommendation has been amended from the 2016 recommendation and has a medium net profit. “A large number of people in the United States do not receive this life-saving prevention service.” Michael Burry, MD, The USPSTF Vice-Chairman said in a press release. “This new recommendation to screen people aged 45-49 and the long-standing recommendation to screen people aged 50-75 combine to prevent more people from dying from colorectal cancer. hoping.” Selective screening for adults aged 76-85 Evidence suggests that in adults between the ages of 76 and 85, the harm of CRC screening can often outweigh the benefits. The USPSTF recommends selective screening from this age group, depending on health status, previous screening history, and patient preference. This recommendation has a small net benefit. The USPSTF also recommends the use of direct visualization tests, Flight-based testing For CRC screening.

