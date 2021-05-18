All adults in Ontario can book a coronavirus vaccine today

The City of Toronto has added a block of 120,000 additional vaccination appointments at nine clinics to allow the state to open its qualifications to all adult residents.

As of 8 am on Tuesday, all Ontario residents over the age of 18 can make an appointment to receive their first injection of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This week, the decision to expand eligibility for all adults with an increase in supply, which will result in the state receiving 2.2 million doses of vaccine, will be made seven days ahead of schedule.

However, Toronto officials have expressed concern about accelerating deployment.

On Monday, Mayor John Torrey admitted that the city’s clinics would be nearly “full” for the next two weeks, and that supplies would “probably not match” if qualifications were expanded.

However, with a release issued Tuesday morning, the city promised enough supply to add 40,000 additional appointments at the weekly clinic during the week of June 14, June 21, and June 28. Said I was able to get.

The arrival of the new slot will come after approximately 9,000 people have booked at the Municipal Clinic during the hour on Tuesday morning.

“Thanks to Prime Minister Ford and the Government of Ontario for working with the City of Toronto to open an additional 120,000 vaccination appointments at the city’s vaccination clinic,” Tory said in a release. I am. “We promise to offer as many vaccine reservations as possible, and the more doses the state and federal governments can offer, the more reservations we will be able to offer.”

City officials say that Toronto’s mass vaccination clinics are booked about 97% in the next two weeks and more than 70% in the next two weeks.

Therefore, the new appointment will take place at a critical time in the city’s vaccine deployment and all adults are eligible for injections.

Prior to Tuesday, only residents over the age of 18 living or working in one of the state’s 114 hotspot zip codes and other priority groups were eligible to make a reservation.

“Reserving a new vaccination means a new opportunity to protect yourself, your family, your friends, and your entire community. Immunize all eligible Toronto citizens as soon as possible. We encourage you to take it, “health care officer Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a presentation.

Earlier this month, the state said it plans to give 65% of Ontarians the first dose of the vaccine by the end of May.

In May, the state will receive approximately 4.3 million COVID-19 vaccines and approximately 4.7 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in June.

As of Sunday evening, more than 7.1 million vaccines have been administered throughout the state since mid-December 2020.

“We will see a tremendous scale-up of vaccinated people, and it’s all the same; greater protection for individuals, greater protection for the community, all lower than COVID-19. It contributes to the rate, lower hospitalization and quicker return to memories of the pre-COVID-19 era, “UHN Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Isaac Bogotti told CP24 on Tuesday.

At least 432,760 people in Ontario are fully vaccinated. A complete vaccination requires two doses of the vaccine currently given in the state.